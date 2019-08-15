13 six-figure jobs for people who value stability and career growth

caption Dentists earn a median base salary of $140,298. source Master Video/Shutterstock

For college students looking for a career path, Glassdoor has a list of six-figure jobs that will have plenty of openings in the future.

These jobs also allow employees to grow within the role.

Physician assistants, for instance, have 10,000 career openings on Glassdoor, and also make more than $100,000 a year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re heading to college soon and still have no idea what to major in, a good place to start could be looking at high-paying jobs that are hiring right now.

Some of the most in-demand jobs in the US include dentists and accountants, according to a new report from job-listing site Glassdoor. The company released its annual list of the jobs with the best career opportunities, or those that are actively hiring and allow employees to grow within the role.

Read more: From dancers to photographers and painters, here’s how much 28 jobs in the art world really pay

Since many of the fastest-growing jobs are actually low-paying, Glassdoor dug through the data to also find careers that offer salaries as high as six-figures. Physician assistants, for instance, have 10,000 career openings on Glassdoor, and also make more than $100,000 a year.

Here is the full list of 13 high-paying jobs that are in-demand and offer growth opportunities.

25. Software development engineers earn a median base salary of $117,250.

source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Job openings on Glassdoor: 9,659

O*NET descriptions: Research, design, develop, and test operating systems-level software, compilers, and network distribution software for medical, industrial, military, communications, aerospace, business, scientific, and general computing applications.

23. Solutions architects earn a median base salary of $130,595.

source Getty Images

Job openings on Glassdoor: 7,850

O*NET description: Design and develop solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions.

20. Product managers earn a median base salary of $117,113.

source Shutterstock.com

Job openings on Glassdoor: 12,865

O*NET description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers.

19. Physician assistants earn a median base salary of $107,356.

Job openings on Glassdoor: 10,061

O*NET description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician.

18. Dentists earn a median base salary of $140,298.

caption A dentist performs a dental examination. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Job openings on Glassdoor: 3,339

O*NET description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

16. Data engineers earn a median salary of $101,527.

source Getty Images

Job openings on Glassdoor: 5,489

O*NET description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems.

13. Devops engineers earn a median base salary of $107,619.

source PR Image Factory/Shutterstock

Job openings on Glassdoor: 5,505

O*NET description: Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions.

11. Product marketing manager earn a median base salary of $121,780.

Job openings on Glassdoor: 2,319

O*NET description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers.

7. Data scientists earn a median base salary of $110,160.

source Getty Images

Job openings on Glassdoor: 6,789

O*NET description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors.

6. Audit managers earn a median base salary of $102,521.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Job openings on Glassdoor: 3,050

O*NET description: Examine and analyze accounting records to determine financial status of establishment and prepare financial reports concerning operating procedures.

4. Strategy managers earn a median base salary of $142,328.

Job openings on Glassdoor: 3,131

O*NET description: Develop, maintain, or implement business continuity and disaster recovery strategies and solutions

3. Product designers earn a median base salary of $102,054.

source Getty Images

Job openings on Glassdoor: 2,045

1. Tax managers earn a median base salary of $112,021.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Job openings on Glassdoor: 4,803

O*NET description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.