The 25 highest-paying internships in the US

Facebook pays interns the most at $8,000 a month.

Glassdoor released its annual list of the highest paying internships.

Facebook pays interns the most at $8,000 a month. Tech companies comprised 44% of the list, while finance and consulting firms followed closely behind.

Here are the 25 highest paying internships in 2019.

Internships can be a gateway to high-paying jobs – though some of them pay well on their own.

To compete for the best talent, the biggest firms in tech, engineering, and finance offer interns salaries as high as $8,000 a month, according to Glassdoor’s annual report on internships and entry-level jobs. Glassdoor looked at base salaries reported by interns from March 2018 to February 2019.

Tech companies like Facebook, Uber, Google, and Salesforce pay interns the most, comprising 44% of the list. Finance and consulting firms like KPMG, Deloitte, and Goldman Sachs followed closely behind. Other industries, like aerospace, media, and biotech, were represented in the companies Boeing, Bloomberg LP, and Genentech.

“In today’s strong job market, it’s a great time for college students and recent graduates to enter the workforce and start their careers,” Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a release.

Here are the 25 highest paying internships in 2019:

25. Boeing: The aerospace company pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,167.

24. Dell: The tech giant pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,333.

23. Genentech: The biotechnology corporation pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,500.

22. KPMG: The Swiss auditing company pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,500.

21. PwC: The professional services firm pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,500.

20. Cisco Systems: The tech conglomerate pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,667.

19. Deloitte: The firm pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,667.

18. Tesla: The electric car company pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,667.

17. EY: The British accounting firm pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,825.

16. SAP: The software producer pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,833.

15. Intel Corporation: The Silicon Valley tech company pays interns a median monthly rate of $5,000.

14. Visa: The global payments company pays interns a median monthly rate of $5,167.

13. Viasat: The broadband provider pays interns a median monthly rate of $5,333.

12. Goldman Sachs: The Wall Street bank pays interns a median monthly rate of $5,367.

11. JPMorgan Chase: The investment bank pays interns a median monthly rate of $5,667.

10. Bank of America: The Charlotte-based bank pays interns a median monthly rate of $5,833.

9. Apple: The iPhone producer pays interns a median monthly rate of $6,667.

8. Capital One: The bank pays interns a median monthly rate of $7,000.

7. Bloomberg LP: The media company pays interns a median monthly rate of $7,000.

6. Uber: The ride-share company pays interns a median monthly rate of $7,167.

5. Microsoft: The tech giant pays interns a median monthly rate of $7,250.

4. Google: The internet-services company pays interns a median monthly rate of $7,500.

3. Salesforce: The cloud computing software company pays interns a median monthly rate of $7,667.

2. Amazon: The e-commerce giant pays interns a median monthly rate of $7,725.

1. Facebook: The social media company pays interns a median monthly rate of $8,000.