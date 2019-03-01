Here is the highest-paying job in every US state

- source
- Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the highest-paying occupation in every state (plus Washington, DC).
- Doctors and surgeons top the ranking in most states.
Doctors make a lot of money across the United States.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the job in each state with the highest average annual salary as of May 2017, the latest available data. For our calculations, we considered jobs employing at least 1,000 people in the state for which the BLS reported annual mean salaries.
As with our recently published list of the highest-paying occupations in the US, medical jobs are extremely common, with miscellaneous doctors and surgeons being the highest-paid occupation in 23 states. Several other medical specializations are the highest-paying occupations in many states.
Because so many of these jobs were the highest-paying in multiple states, we’ve arranged the list in order of the 12 jobs that appear on the above map. We’ve also included a list of the states for which that job is the highest-paying, along with the job’s average annual salary in those states:
Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Alaska: $132,250
Washington: $237,590
Anesthesiologists
Arizona: $267,060
California: $283,860
Florida: $271,510
New York: $271,510
Ohio: $277,020
Texas: $261,670
Chief executives
District of Columbia: $236,010
Pennsylvania: $219,000
Family and general practitioners
Arkansas: $222,460
Idaho: $220,550
Iowa: $241,760
Louisiana: $218,480
Maryland: $209,420
Nebraska: $227,020
South Carolina: $234,420
Financial managers
North Dakota: $119,240
General and operations managers
South Dakota: $123,310
Wyoming: $112,950
General internists
Massachusetts: $245,960
Minnesota: $260,500
Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Georgia: $245,520
Pharmacists
Montana: $113,080
Physicians and surgeons, all other
This occupational category is a catchall for various medical specializations that are not classified under any other group. According to the Labor Department’s O*NET occupational database, some of the specializations in this category include allergists and immunologists, radiologists, hospitalists, and sports medicine physicians, among others.
Alabama: $247,610
Colorado: $253,000
Connecticut: $217,660
Delaware: $219,580
Hawaii: $255,410
Indiana: $238,650
Kansas: $199,630
Kentucky: $230,730
Maine: $247,470
Mississippi: $185,700
Missouri: $224,880
Nevada: $245,570
New Hampshire: $275,050
New Mexico: $245,740
Oklahoma: $197,060
Oregon: $206,140
Rhode Island: $222,980
Tennessee: $252,360
Utah: $230,120
Vermont: $201,210
Virginia: $224,690
West Virginia: $239,630
Wisconsin: $249,490
Psychiatrists
New Jersey: $252,470
Surgeons
Illinois: $246,250
Michigan: $281,570
North Carolina: $279,530