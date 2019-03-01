Here is the highest-paying job in every US state

source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labor Statistics

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the highest-paying occupation in every state (plus Washington, DC).

Doctors and surgeons top the ranking in most states.

Doctors make a lot of money across the United States.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the job in each state with the highest average annual salary as of May 2017, the latest available data. For our calculations, we considered jobs employing at least 1,000 people in the state for which the BLS reported annual mean salaries.

As with our recently published list of the highest-paying occupations in the US, medical jobs are extremely common, with miscellaneous doctors and surgeons being the highest-paid occupation in 23 states. Several other medical specializations are the highest-paying occupations in many states.

Because so many of these jobs were the highest-paying in multiple states, we’ve arranged the list in order of the 12 jobs that appear on the above map. We’ve also included a list of the states for which that job is the highest-paying, along with the job’s average annual salary in those states:

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Alaska: $132,250

Washington: $237,590

Anesthesiologists

Arizona: $267,060

California: $283,860

Florida: $271,510

New York: $271,510

Ohio: $277,020

Texas: $261,670

Chief executives

District of Columbia: $236,010

Pennsylvania: $219,000

Family and general practitioners

Arkansas: $222,460

Idaho: $220,550

Iowa: $241,760

Louisiana: $218,480

Maryland: $209,420

Nebraska: $227,020

South Carolina: $234,420

Financial managers

North Dakota: $119,240

General and operations managers

South Dakota: $123,310

Wyoming: $112,950

General internists

Massachusetts: $245,960

Minnesota: $260,500

Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Georgia: $245,520

Pharmacists

Montana: $113,080

Physicians and surgeons, all other

This occupational category is a catchall for various medical specializations that are not classified under any other group. According to the Labor Department’s O*NET occupational database, some of the specializations in this category include allergists and immunologists, radiologists, hospitalists, and sports medicine physicians, among others.

Alabama: $247,610

Colorado: $253,000

Connecticut: $217,660

Delaware: $219,580

Hawaii: $255,410

Indiana: $238,650

Kansas: $199,630

Kentucky: $230,730

Maine: $247,470

Mississippi: $185,700

Missouri: $224,880

Nevada: $245,570

New Hampshire: $275,050

New Mexico: $245,740

Oklahoma: $197,060

Oregon: $206,140

Rhode Island: $222,980

Tennessee: $252,360

Utah: $230,120

Vermont: $201,210

Virginia: $224,690

West Virginia: $239,630

Wisconsin: $249,490

Psychiatrists

New Jersey: $252,470

Surgeons

Illinois: $246,250

Michigan: $281,570

North Carolina: $279,530