These are the 23 highest-paying jobs at Apple

Apple is known for being a challenging and demanding place to work – but working there has its rewards.

Using data from Glassdoor, we’ve compiled the highest-paying jobs at Apple, not including bonuses. In order to avoid extreme outliers, we’ve only included the Glassdoor listings that had five or more employee reviews. As such, very high-level executives like CEO Tim Cook and his executive team aren’t listed.

And just so you know: At Apple, as at many other tech companies, most job titles come with a numerical level, denoted here by a Roman numeral. Which is to say, a Software Engineer V at Apple would make more and have more responsibilities than a Software Engineer I.

23. Hardware Design Engineer — ASIC microchips

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Salary: $157,780

A hardware design engineer creates is a specialist in drawing up designs for new devices and prototyping them. At Apple, the ASIC design engineers are the team responsible for designing the application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), or Apple’s device-specific microchips.

22. Senior Physical Design Engineer

source Apple

Salary: $162,988

Physical design engineers take over after the design is laid out. A senior physical design engineer at Apple would lead the team as they plan “prototype, construct, modify and evaluate” physical mock-ups of new devices so that they fit design specifications, according to the job description found on PayScale.

21. Software Engineering Manager

source Wocintech/Flickr

Salary: $163,212

Software engineering managers oversee and direct the teams responsible for building out iOS and MacOS updates and creating applications. The role requires a bachelor’s degree, according to Salary.com.

20. Procurement Manager

source Naresuan261/Shutterstock

Salary: $164,998

Procurement managers, more commonly known as purchasing managers, work in the finance or logistics department managing requests from suppliers and create purchasing strategies to keep the team within budget.

19. Senior Product Marketing Manager

source YouTube/Apple

Salary: $167,133

Part of the reason Apple became so successful is through its clever and innovative marketing campaigns. It’s clear that the company is willing to pay top dollar for a great marketing manager that understands Apple’s products.

18. Software Development Manager

Salary: $168,692

Apple employs a ton of developers to work on its various products, so its important to hire talented leaders to manage them. Senior positions in Apple’s software engineering departments usually require 10 years or more of experience.

17. Senior Finance Manager

source ShutterStock / Minstr-84

Salary: $170,053

A senior finance manager is responsible for capital-related decisions, and gathers information about assets and sales to communicates those numbers to executives. In the most basic sense, senior finance managers decide how the money will be spent, or – in a large company like Apple’s case – how their department’s portion of the money will be spent.

16. Senior Product Manager

source Flickr/76029035@N02

Salary: $170,000

Organizational efficiency and secrecy are important at Apple, so it needs product managers that respect those ideals. As a product manager, you’d have to create and manage product roadmaps, set milestones for your team, and communicate product initiatives to other departments across Apple, as well as stakeholders.

15. Applications Software Engineer V

source Flickr via intelfreepress

Salary: $175,307

Apple requires strong design and programming skills for its software engineering job candidates. The Roman numeral “V” indicates that this is a higher-level title for a more experienced engineer.

14. Senior Operations Manager

Salary: $179,211

A senior operations manager is responsible for ensuring that a company is running as one cohesive team. They create processes and procedures to ensure peak company productivity (e.g. onboarding, company guidelines for best practices, monitoring budgets) that help meet efficiency goals.

13. Engineering Manager

source Computer Arts Magazine/Contributor/Getty Images

Salary: $180,467

The job description varies depending on which department they’re working in, but engineering managers at Apple are expected to lead teams efficiently, develop user interfaces, and deliver front end application code using JS and CSS, as one Apple job description says.

12. Software Engineer V

Salary: $181,000

A person in this position typically writes, designs, develops, and modifies software, apps, and operating systems. This type of job usually requires between eight and 10 years of previous experience, according to a sample job description on career site Monster.

11. Industrial Designer

caption Apple Senior Vice President of Design Jonathan Ive speaks onstage during ‘Genius by Design’ at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 9, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) source Kimberly White/Getty

Salary: $182,823

Industrial designers at Apple are tasked with making sure Apple’s products look and feel the way they do. Jony Ive was overseeing the company’s industrial design team before he was promoted to being Apple’s Chief Design Officer.

10. Senior Software Engineering Manager

caption Chef Software employees source Glassdoor/Chef Software

Salary: $194,786

Apple’s business model depends heavily on its the design and development of its software. In addition to Software Engineering Managers, Apple has senior software engineering managers to oversee logistics.

9. Engineering Manager II

Salary: $197,393

To be an engineering manager at Apple, “You must be a highly self-motivated individual who creates a dynamic and creative team environment in which problems are solved in new and innovative ways,” according to a job listing on LinkedIn. They must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science and an understanding of system on chip (SoC) circuit design.

8. Manager III

Salary: $200,033

A manager is a fairly general term, but a third-level (III) manager at Apple probably has loads of responsibility in keeping teams on track – wherever in the larger organization those teams happen to fall.

7. Software Engineering Manager II

Salary: $201,512

Software engineers are the lifeblood of any tech company, so it’s no surprise that experienced engineering managers rank towards the top in terms of compensation.

6. Senior Engineering Manager

source Adam Berry/Getty Images

Salary: $204,100

A top-tier job like this typically requires around 10 years of experience.

5. Creative Director

source Shutterstock

Salary: $210,000

At a company like Apple, where design and execution are key, a creative director plays a huge role in setting products apart from the competition. A creative director at Apple leads the communications team in all things advertising, marketing, and promotion.

4. Senior Counsel

Salary: $213,579

This type of role would likely require between eight and 10 years of experience. At a big tech company like Apple, a lawyer in this role could tackle anything from real estate deals, to ethical violations, to trademark disputes.

3. Software Engineering Director

Salary: $230,551

At the higher levels of engineering leadership, the salary goes up commensurately.

2. Director

Salary: $254,000

At Apple, a “director” is an upper-echelon manager, in any of a variety of roles across the company.

1. Senior Director

Salary: $309,113

A senior director is a top leadership position, where you’ll be expected to bring loads of experience to the process of management.