The 28 highest-paying jobs for workaholics

- While the average employed American adult works a little over 39 hours a week, people in some professions tend to work more hours in a week.
- Some of these jobs pay more than others.
- Using US Census data, Business Insider found the highest-paying jobs for people who report typically working more than 45 hours a week.
If you work far more than the next guy and get more excited about your job than about family or any other activity, you may be a workaholic.
If this sounds like you, it might be worth your precious few moments of personal time to find a job that will make up for all those extra hours you put in.
To find jobs with the biggest payoff for workaholics, we analyzed US Census data for about 478 occupations from the Minnesota Population Center’s 2016 American Community Survey Integrated Public Use Microdata Series.
Based on that survey data, the average employed American adult works a little over 39 hours a week and has a total earned income – a combination of salary, business, and any other form of money earned in a year – of about $50,589.
While some may work more or less than the average depending on their employer or where they are in their career, people with the following professions report typically working an average of at least 45 hours a week and earning at least $60,000 a year, on average. We’ve also included brief descriptions of the careers based on the Department of Labor’s O*NET job database:
28. Crane and tower operators
Crane and tower operators run equipment to move materials, machines, and products.
Average hours typically worked a week: 46.5
Average earned income: $60,108
27. First-line enlisted military supervisors
They are enlisted servicemembers in a supervisory role.
Average hours typically worked a week: 53.9
Average earned income: $62,109
26. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
They supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.3
Average earned income: $63,472
25. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
They directly supervise and coordinate the activities of construction and extraction workers.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.3
Average earned income: $64,695
24. Mining machine operators
Mining machine operators run equipment for mining coal and other minerals.
Average hours typically worked a week: 49.8
Average earned income: $65,495
23. Millwrights
Millwrights install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment.
Average hours typically worked a week: 47.6
Average earned income: $66,217
22. Derrick, rotary drill, and service unit operators, and roustabouts, oil, gas, and mining
They operate and maintain equipment for mining and oil and gas extraction.
Average hours typically worked a week: 58.1
Average earned income: $66,955
21. Military officer special and tactical operations leaders
They plan and coordinate military operations.
Average hours typically worked a week: 52.7
Average earned income: $68,571
20. Firefighters
Firefighters control and extinguish fires, and respond to emergency situations.
Average hours typically worked a week: 53.8
Average earned income: $69,172
19. Railroad conductors and yardmasters
Railroad conductors and yardmasters coordinate the activity of train crews and workers at railroad yards.
Average hours typically worked a week: 46.7
Average earned income: $69,602
18. Geological and petroleum technicians
They assist engineers and scientists in using equipment to locate mineral or petroleum reserves.
Average hours typically worked a week: 47.7
Average earned income: $78,882
17. Construction managers
Construction managers plan, direct, and coordinate activities around building construction and maintenance.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.8
Average earned income: $78,886
16. Locomotive engineers and operators
Locomotive engineers and operators drive locomotives that power trains carrying people or goods.
Average hours typically worked a week: 49.6
Average earned income: $78,937
15. Ship and boat captains and operators
Ship and boat captains and operators command and operate aquatic vessels.
Average hours typically worked a week: 55.7
Average earned income: $80,257
14. Power plant operators, distributors, and dispatchers
They operate power plants and coordinate the distribution of electricity.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.5
Average earned income: $84,827
13. Industrial production managers
Industrial production managers plan and direct the work activities and resources for manufacturing products.
Average hours typically worked a week: 47.0
Average earned income: $84,880
12. General and operations managers
They plan, direct, and coordinate the operations of organizations.
Average hours typically worked a week: 47.4
Average earned income: $88,388
11. Marine engineers and naval architects
Ship engineers and naval architects design and develop marine vessels and related systems.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.3
Average earned income: $89,961
10. First-line supervisors of fire fighting and prevention workers
They directly supervise and coordinate workers engaged in fire fighting or fire prevention.
Average hours typically worked a week: 52.6
Average earned income: $95,624
9. Marketing and sales managers
They plan, direct, and coordinate marketing and sales policies and programs.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.1
Average earned income: $100,299
8. Veterinarians
Veterinarians diagnose, treat, or research diseases or injuries of animals.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.0
Average earned income: $105,840
7. Sales engineers
They sell complex scientific and technological products or services to businesses.
Average hours typically worked a week: 46.2
Average earned income: $127,086
6. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
They sell securities to individuals, advise companies in search of investors, and conduct trades.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.3
Average earned income: $139,281
5. Architectural and engineering managers
They plan, direct, and coordinate activities in architectural and engineering companies.
Average hours typically worked a week: 47.0
Average earned income: $147,001
4. Petroleum, mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
They conduct sub-surface surveys to identify the characteristics of potential land, oil or gas extraction sites, or mining development sites.
Average hours typically worked a week: 47.9
Average earned income: $152,058
3. Lawyers, and judges, magistrates, and other judicial workers
They apply the law to legal proceedings.
Average hours typically worked a week: 45.2
Average earned income: $155,158
2. Chief executives and legislators
CEOs determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.
Average hours typically worked a week: 47.3
Average earned income: $169,750
Note: The US Census Bureau aggregated the data for both chief executives and legislators.
1. Physicians and surgeons
Physicians and surgeons diagnose and treat injuries or illnesses.
Average hours typically worked a week: 51.1
Average earned income: $230,508