Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 30 occupations in America with the highest mean annual salaries.

Medical occupations dominate the top of the list.

If you want to make a lot of money in your career, a medical occupation may be right for you.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we identified the 30 detailed occupations with the highest mean annual salaries as of May 2017.

Unsurprisingly, doctors and other medical professionals are very well compensated. The top 11 highest-paying jobs are all various medical and dental occupations.

A bonus just for you: Click here to claim 30 days of access to Business Insider PRIME

Here are the 30 highest-paying jobs in America, along with their mean annual salary, estimated number of people employed in each occupation as of May 2017, and, where available, a brief description of the occupation from the Labor Department’s O*NET occupational database.

30. Advertising and promotions managers

source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $123,880

Number of people employed: 28,100

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs.

29. Personal financial advisors

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Average annual salary: $124,140

Number of people employed: 200,920

What they do: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate.

28. Public relations and fundraising managers

source Reuters

Average annual salary: $127,690

Number of people employed: 67,300

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities designed to create or maintain a favorable public image, raise issue awareness, or raise funds for their organization or client.

27. Law teachers, postsecondary

Average annual salary: $129,840

Number of people employed: 16,900

What they do: Teach courses in law.

26. Compensation and benefits managers

Average annual salary: $130,010

Number of people employed: 15,520

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate the compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

25. Natural sciences managers

Average annual salary: $133,670

Number of people employed: 56,210

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, and statistics, and research and development in these fields.

24. Sales managers

source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $136,650

Number of people employed: 371,410

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer.

23. Lawyers

source Minerva Studio/Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $141,890

Number of people employed: 628,370

What they do: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions.

22. Financial managers

source create jobs 51/Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $143,530

Number of people employed: 569,380

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities.

21. Marketing managers

source Glassdoor

Average annual salary: $145,620

Number of people employed: 218,970

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs.

20. Architectural and engineering managers

source YP_photographer/Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $146,290

Number of people employed: 179,990

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering.

19. Podiatrists

source Tomas Bravo / Reuters

Average annual salary: $148,470

Number of people employed: 9,670

What they do: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

18. Computer and information systems managers

Average annual salary: $149,730

Number of people employed: 365,690

What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

17. Petroleum engineers

Average annual salary: $154,780

Number of people employed: 32,010

What they do: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production.

16. Airline pilots, co-pilots, and flight engineers

source Sergio Perez/Reuters

Average annual salary: $161,280

Number of people employed: 84,070

What they do: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft (usually on scheduled air carrier routes) for the transport of passengers and cargo.

15. Nurse anesthetists

source Getty Images/Carsten Koall

Average annual salary: $169,450

Number of people employed: 42,620

What they do: Administer anesthesia, monitor patients’ vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia.

14. General dentists

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $174,110

Number of people employed: 110,400

What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

13. General pediatricians

Average annual salary: $187,540

Number of people employed: 28,990

What they do: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries.

12. Chief executives

Average annual salary: $196,050

Number of people employed: 210,160

What they do: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.

11. Prosthodontists

Average annual salary: $196,960

Number of people employed: 430

What they do: Construct oral prostheses to replace missing teeth and other oral structures.

10. General internists

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $198,370

Number of people employed: 42,280

What they do: Physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.

9. Dentists, all other specialists

Average annual salary: $199,980

Number of people employed: 4,590

What they do: Various dental specializations.

8. Family and general practitioners

Average annual salary: $208,560

Number of people employed: 126,440

What they do: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population.

7. Physicians and surgeons, all other

source Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $211,390

Number of people employed: 355,460

What they do: Various medical specialties.

6. Psychiatrists

Average annual salary: $216,090

Number of people employed: 25,250

What they do: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind.

5. Orthodontists

Average annual salary: $229,380

Number of people employed: 5,080

What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies.

4. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Average annual salary: $235,240

Number of people employed: 18,880

What they do: Physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women.

3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

source Mikhail Olykainen/Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $242,740

Number of people employed: 4,800

What they do: Perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions.

2. Surgeons

source Thomson Reuters

Average annual salary: $251,890

Number of people employed: 38,600

What they do: Physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods.

1. Anesthesiologists

source Wikimedia Commons/ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office

Average annual salary: $265,990

Number of people employed: 30,590

What they do: Physicians who administer anesthetics prior to, during, or after surgery or other medical procedures.