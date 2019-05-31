The top 30 high-salary jobs in Colorado, where it pays to be a Denver Bronco or OB-GYN

In Colorado, medical professions make a lot of money – and gynecologists top the list.

Other fields like athletics and engineering are lucrative for Coloradans.

Here are the 30 highest-paying jobs in the Centennial State.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re a gynecologist living in Colorado, congratulations – you’re most likely the top earner in the Centennial State.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average annual salaries in Colorado as of May 2018, the most recently available data.

Seven of the top eight occupations in Colorado were in the medical field, just like many other states’ job markets. But there are other lucrative fields, such as engineering and athletics, to name a few.

Here are the highest-paying jobs in Colorado.

Public Relations and Fundraising Managers make an average of $136,990

source Reuters

Number of people employed in Colorado: 1,240

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities designed to create or maintain a favorable public image or raise issue awareness for their organization or client; or if engaged in fundraising, plan, direct, or coordinate activities to solicit and maintain funds for special projects or nonprofit organizations.

Managers (All Other) make an average of $138,490

source Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: 8,940

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate production activities of an organization to ensure compliance with regulations and standard operating procedures. Provide regulatory guidance to departments or development project teams regarding design, development, evaluation, or marketing of products.

Natural Sciences Managers make an average of $141,750

source Thomson Reuters

Number of people employed in Colorado: 1,230

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

Human Resources Managers make an average of $143,460

Number of people employed in Colorado: 1,780

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

Purchasing Managers make an average of $144,090

source Morsa Images/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: 800

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

Health Specialties Teachers (Postsecondary) make an average of $144,880

source University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Number of people employed in Colorado: 5,810

What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

Lawyers make an average of $147,560

source rubberball/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: 12,930

What they do, according to O*NET: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates make an average of $150,890

source CBS

Number of people employed in Colorado: 560

What they do, according to O*NET: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendants in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.

Petroleum Engineers make an average of $153,640

source Christian Lagerek/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Colorado: 1,240

What they do, according to O*NET: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs. Oversee drilling and offer technical advice.

Compensation and Benefits Managers make an average of $155,570

Number of people employed in Colorado: 150

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

Sales Managers make an average of $160,320

source Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: 5,240

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

Financial Managers make an average of $163,740

source Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: 7,520

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

Computer and Information Systems Managers make an average of $164,220

Number of people employed in Colorado: 7,600

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

Marketing Managers make an average of $169,630

source Emir Memedovski/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: 3,840

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

Architectural and Engineering Managers make an average of $172,300

source YP_photographer/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Colorado: 3,350

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

Nurse Anesthetists make an average of $172,700

source M.A. Arkhipov/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Colorado: 3,350

What they do, according to O*NET: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

Dentists (General) make an average of $174,930

caption A dentist performs a dental examination. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: 2,330

What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

Athletes and Sports Competitors make an average of $183,110

source Norm Hall/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: 370

What they do, according to O*NET: Participate in athletic events or competitive sports, according to established rules and regulations. Maintain optimum physical fitness levels by training regularly, following nutrition plans, or consulting with health professionals.

Pediatricians (General) make an average of $185,770

Number of people employed in Colorado: 410

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries.

Dentists (All Other Specialists) make an average of $196,120

source Master Video/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Colorado: 3,250

What they do,according to O*NET: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers make an average of $196,670

source Helena Wahlman/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Colorado: N/A

What they do, according to O*NET: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport Pilot certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, National, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.

Chief Executives make an average of $198,130

Number of people employed in Colorado: 570

What they do, according to O*NET: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

Physicians and Surgeons (All Other) make an average of $219,310

Number of people employed in Colorado: 2,620

What they do, according to O*NET: This job category includes allergists and immunologists, dermatologists, neurologists, pathologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, radiologists, and urologists.

Internists (General) make an average of $220,070

Number of people employed in Colorado: 500

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults who have a wide range of problems associated with the internal organs.

Family and General Practitioners make an average of $220,960

Number of people employed in Colorado: 3,460

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

Orthodontists make an average of $230,400

Number of people employed in Colorado: N/A

What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance.

Psychiatrists make an average of $234,860

Number of people employed in Colorado: 370

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind. Prescribe, direct, or administer psychotherapeutic treatments or medications to treat mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders.

Surgeons make an average of $244,940

Number of people employed in Colorado: 730

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods, such as using instruments, appliances, or by manual manipulation.

Anesthesiologists make an average of $270,180

Number of people employed in Colorado: 530

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who administer anesthetics prior to, during, or after surgery or other medical procedures.

Obstetricians and Gynecologists make an average of $286,560

Number of people employed in Colorado: 750

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general medical care to women.