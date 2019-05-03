The 30 highest-paying jobs in Florida, land of gators and 20,000 CEOs

- source
- In Florida, medical professions make the most money, but there are many lucrative jobs in the Sunshine State.
- Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average salaries in Florida.
- Just like many other states, the top categories were filled by medical professions.
In Florida, there are over 20,000 CEOs, but only 240 physicists.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average annual salaries in Florida as of May 2018, the most recently available data.
The top seven highest-paying jobs in the state were medical professions, making it one of the most well-paying industries for Floridians.
Here are the 30 highest-paying jobs in the Sunshine State.
Administrative Law Judges, Adjudicators, and Hearing Officers make an average of $111,320 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 450
What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.
Sales Engineers make an average of $112,600 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 2,430
What they do, according to O*NET: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.
General and Operations Managers make an average of $112,600 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 123,800
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services.
Purchasing Managers make an average of $112,840 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 2,960
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.
Mining and Geological Engineers (including Mining Safety Engineers) make an average of $113,200 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 150
What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct sub-surface surveys to identify the characteristics of potential land or mining development sites. May specify the ground support systems, processes and equipment for safe, economical, and environmentally sound extraction or underground construction activities. May inspect areas for unsafe geological conditions, equipment, and working conditions. May design, implement, and coordinate mine safety programs.
Economics Teachers (Postsecondary) make an average of $116,920 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 340
What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Engineering Teachers (Postsecondary) make an average of $117,170 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 1,170
What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses pertaining to the application of physical laws and principles of engineering for the development of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and services. Includes teachers of subjects such as chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, mechanical, mineral, and petroleum engineering. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Marketing Managers make an average of $119,450 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 9,700
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.
Pharmacists make an average of $119,710 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 20,790
What they do, according to O*NET: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.
Personal Financial Advisors make an average of $122,840 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 14,080
What they do, according to O*NET: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives.
Sales Managers make an average of $125,050 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 20,060
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.
Lawyers make an average of $128,920 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 47,280
What they do, according to O*NET: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.
Computer and Information Systems Managers make an average of $129,540 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 16,920
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.
Architectural and Engineering Managers make an average of $129,850 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 7,030
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.
Financial Managers make an average of $132,850 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 29,050
What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.
Podiatrists make an average of $136,170 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 860
What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot. Surgically treat conditions such as corns, calluses, ingrown nails, tumors, shortened tendons, bunions, cysts, or abscesses.
Law Teachers (Postsecondary) make an average of $141,230 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 650
What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.
Physicists make an average of $143,370 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 240
What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.
Dentists (General) make an average of $167,270 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 6,840
What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.
Nurse Anesthetists make an average of $177,390 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 2,180
What they do, according to O*NET: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.
Chief Executives make an average of $187,870 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 20,860
What they do, according to O*NET: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.
Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers make an average of $188,400 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 4,780
What they do, according to O*NET: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport Pilot certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.
Psychiatrists make an average of $195,400 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 1,250
What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind. Prescribe, direct, or administer psychotherapeutic treatments or medications to treat mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders.
Internists (General) make an average of $204,230 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 1,100
What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults who have a wide range of problems associated with the internal organs.
Orthodontists make an average of $204,750 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 370
What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance.
Physicians and Surgeons (All Other) make an average of $205,020 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 22,320
What they do, according to O*NET: This job category includes allergists and immunologists, dermatologists, neurologists, pathologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, radiologists, and urologists.
Surgeons make an average of $211,640 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 1,390
What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods, such as using instruments, appliances, or by manual manipulation.
Family and General Practitioners make an average of $216,020 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 12,870
What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.
Obstetricians and Gynecologists make an average of $255,530 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 1,000
What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general medical care to women.
Anesthesiologists make an average of $280,390 a year
Number of people employed in Florida: 1,470
What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who administer anesthetics prior to, during, or after surgery or other medical procedures.