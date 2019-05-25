The 30 highest-paying jobs in Hawaii

caption A view of the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii, which is short for “Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System.” source Forest and Kim Starr/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Hawaii is a great place to be a psychiatrist or an astronomer.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average salaries in Hawaii.

Seven of the top 10 jobs were in the medical field, which is common in other states.

Hawaii is beloved for its weather and its surf spots, but it’s also a great place for medical professionals and scientists.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average annual salaries in Hawaii as of May 2018, the most recently available data. The top spot was taken by psychiatrists, who make an average of $269,800 a year. Seven out of the top 10 occupations were also in the medical field.

Hawaii is home to 23 observatories, making it ideal for astronomers. Mauna Kea Observatory is the world’s largest, and has the second and third-largest telescopes in the world, Keck 1 and Keck 2.

Here are the 30 highest-paying jobs in the Aloha State.

Construction Managers make an average of $109,850 a year

source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 1,900

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

Air Traffic Controllers make an average of $110,050 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 260

What they do, according to O*NET: Control air traffic on and within vicinity of airport and movement of air traffic between altitude sectors and control centers according to established procedures and policies. Authorize, regulate, and control commercial airline flights according to government or company regulations to expedite and ensure flight safety.

First-Line Supervisors of Police and Detectives make an average of $110,470 a year

source Graham Taylor/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 610

What they do,according to O*NET: Supervise and coordinate the investigation of criminal cases, offering guidance and expertise to investigators, and ensuring that procedures are conducted in accordance with laws and regulations.

Lawyers make an average of $111,290 a year

source rubberball/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 2,020

What they do, according to O*NET: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

Marketing Managers make an average of $112,800 a year

source Emir Memedovski/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 600

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

General and Operations Managers make an average of $114,040 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 9,550

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services.

Natural Sciences Managers make an average of $115,240 a year

caption FILE PHOTO: A uniQure bioprocessing engineer shows a shaker flask where cells in growth medium are cultured in a laboratory at Dutch biotech company uniQure in Amsterdam source Thomson Reuters

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 250

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

Optometrists make an average of $117,310 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 170

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

Financial Managers make an average of $118,740 a year

source Getty Images

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 2,560

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

Nurse Practitioners make an average of $120,570 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 410

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and X-rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

Petroleum Engineers make an average of $121,050 a year

source dgdimension/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 70

What they do, according to O*NET: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs. Oversee drilling and offer technical advice.

Aerospace Engineers make an average of $121,100 a year

source NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/flickr

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 30

What they do, according to O*NET: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.

Physician Assistants make an average of $121,120 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 320

What they do, according to O*NET: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

Pharmacists make an average of $121,780 a year

source Mike Carlson/Reuters

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 1,710

What they do, according to O*NET: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

Education Administrators (Postsecondary) make an average of $124,160 a year

source futurewalk/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 410

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate research, instructional, student administration and services, and other educational activities at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

Computer and Information Systems Managers make an average of $124,660 a year

source Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 830

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

Medical and Health Services Managers make an average of $124,970 a year

caption Registered nurse Kara Salonga, pictured at nursing station at the West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, West Virginia, U.S., September 6, 2017. source Reuters/Mike Wood

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 1,640

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

Astronomers make an average of $126,170 a year

caption A view of the Pan-STARRS observatory, which is short for “Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System.” source University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (via YouTube)

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 90

What they do, according to O*NET: Observe, research, and interpret astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems.

Physicists make an average of $126,480 a year

source Wikimedia Commons

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 50

What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.

Health Specialties Teachers (Postsecondary) make an average of $137,560 a year

source Thomson Reuters

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 500

What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

Architectural and Engineering Managers make an average of $140,610 a year

source YP_photographer/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 810

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

Pediatricians (General) make an average of $174,390 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 190

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries. Prescribe or administer treatment, therapy, medication, vaccination, and other specialized medical care to treat or prevent illness, disease, or injury in infants and children.

Nurse Anesthetists make an average of $192,580 a year

source Getty Images/Carsten Koall

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 80

What they do, according to O*NET: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

Dentists (General) make an average of $196,690 a year

source Master Video/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 640

What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

Chief Executives make an average of $201,680 a year

caption Ray Vara, CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health, and his wife, Tiffany Vara. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 1,090

What they do, according to O*NET: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

Internists (General) make an average of $212,360 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 270

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults who have a wide range of problems associated with the internal organs.

Physicians and Surgeons (All Other) make an average of $228,470 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 1,380

What they do, according to O*NET: This job category includes allergists and immunologists, dermatologists, neurologists, pathologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, radiologists, and urologists.

Family and General Practitioners make an average of $231,750 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 420

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

Obstetricians and Gynecologists make an average of $237,050 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 210

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general medical care to women.

Psychiatrists make an average of $269,800 a year

Number of people employed in Hawaii: 100

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind. Prescribe, direct, or administer psychotherapeutic treatments or medications to treat mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders.