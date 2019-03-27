The 30 highest-paying jobs in Washington state, where Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing have taken over

Washington is home to some of America’s most iconic companies, including Boeing, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 30 occupations with the highest average salaries in the Evergreen State.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average annual salaries in Washington as of May 2017, the most recently available data, among the 712 detailed occupational categories that BLS published salary and employment estimates for the state.

Similarly to our recently published list of the highest-paying jobs in the US, medical occupations loom large. Eight of the top 10 highest-paying jobs in the state are various medical and dental specializations.

Here’s the full list, along with the jobs’ average annual salaries and the number of people employed in each one. Where available, we also include a brief description of what workers in the occupation do, from the Department of Labor’s O*NET Online occupational database.

30. Pharmacists make an average annual salary of $125,890

source Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage

Number of people employed in Washington: 5,940

What they do, according to O*NET: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use.

29. Optometrists make an average annual salary of $126,200

Number of people employed in Washington: 740

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system.

28. Industrial production managers make an average annual salary of $126,440

source Boeing

Number of people employed in Washington: 2,620

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

27. Human resources managers make an average annual salary of $126,480

source Sarah Jacobs

Number of people employed in Washington: 3,440

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

26. Lawyers make an average annual salary of $129,220

source Minerva Studio/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Washington: 10,540

What they do, according to O*NET: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions.

25. Training and development managers make an average annual salary of $129,690

source Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Washington: 680

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

24. Purchasing managers make an average annual salary of $130,610

source Shutterstock.com

Number of people employed in Washington: 1,930

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services.

23. Applications software developers make an average annual salary of $131,430

Number of people employed in Washington: 51,540

What they do, according to O*NET: Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.

22. Compensation and benefits managers make an average annual salary of $131,860

Number of people employed in Washington: 340

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

21. Financial managers make an average annual salary of $133,100

source Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Washington: 12,920

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

20. Sales managers make an average annual salary of $134,140

source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Washington: 7,760

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer.

19. Computer and information research scientists make an average annual salary of $135,240

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Washington: 1,340

What they do, according to O*NET: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors.

18. Advertising and promotions managers make an average annual salary of $137,080

source Hollis Johnson

Number of people employed in Washington: 580

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service.

17. Natural sciences managers make an average annual salary of $144,010

source Microsoft

Number of people employed in Washington: 1,800

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

16. Marketing managers make an average annual salary of $152,180

source Microsoft

Number of people employed in Washington: 5,610

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers.

15. Architectural and engineering managers make an average annual salary of $154,140

Number of people employed in Washington: 4,350

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

14. Computer and information systems managers make an average annual salary of $154,790

source IBM

Number of people employed in Washington: 12,590

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

13. Postsecondary health specialties teachers make an average annual salary of $160,580

Number of people employed in Washington: 3,410

What they do, according to O*NET: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

12. Dentists make an average annual salary of $187,110

caption A dentist performs a dental examination. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Washington: 2,320

What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

11. Nurse anesthetists make an average annual salary of $194,080

source Getty Images/Carsten Koall

Number of people employed in Washington: 660

What they do, according to O*NET: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia.

10. Chief executives make an average annual salary of $194,900

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Washington: 5,390

What they do, according to O*NET: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.

9. Pediatricians make an average annual salary of $194,900

Number of people employed in Washington: 510

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries.

8. Family and general practitioners make an average annual salary of $230,330

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Washington: 1,200

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population.

7. Physicians and surgeons, all other, make an average annual salary of $234,030

source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Washington: 7,240

What they do, according to O*NET: This is a catchall category for doctors not categorized in some other occupational group. Some specializations in the category include dermatologists, immunologists, and neurologists.

6. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers make an average annual salary of $237,590

Number of people employed in Washington: 2,430

What they do, according to O*NET: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo.

5. Psychiatrists make an average annual salary of $241,540

Number of people employed in Washington: 540

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind.

4. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons make an average annual salary of $251,090

source Mikhail Olykainen/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Washington: 40

What they do, according to O*NET: Perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions to treat diseases, injuries, or defects.

3. Internists make an average annual salary of $251,210

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Number of people employed in Washington: 310

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.

2. Surgeons make an average annual salary of $257,580

source Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock

Number of people employed in Washington: 530

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods, such as using instruments, appliances, or by manual manipulation.

1. Obstetricians and gynecologists make an average annual salary of $259,580

source Getty Images

Number of people employed in Washington: 330

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system.