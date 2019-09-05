The Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie may have just dropped over $3 million on the highest penthouse in Brooklyn — here’s a look inside

caption Brooklyn Point is the tallest building in Brooklyn. source Williams New York

According to a report by the New York Post, Spencer Dinwiddie, a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, is in contract to buy the highest penthouse in Brooklyn.

The penthouse is located in Downtown Brooklyn in Brooklyn Point, the tallest building in Brooklyn.

The New York Post also reported that, according to sources, the asking price was around $3.9 million.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Spencer Dinwiddie, a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, is in contract to buy the highest penthouse in Brooklyn, the New York Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil reported.

The penthouse is located in Downtown Brooklyn in Brooklyn Point, a 68-story mixed-use condominium tower.

Read more: In the 1940s, you could rent a Brooklyn apartment for $20 a month. Today, the median rent has skyrocketed to $3,000.

The tower, which is still under construction, is the tallest building in Brooklyn. It will be finished in 2020.

According to Keil, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse spans 1,455 square feet and is located on the 68th floor. Keil also reported that, according to sources, the asking price was around $3.9 million.

Keep reading for a look inside the penthouse. Note that because the building is not complete, the slideshow below features rendered images.

Brooklyn Point is located in Downtown Brooklyn. It is just a 15 minute subway ride away from Lower Manhattan.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

At 720 feet tall, Brooklyn Point is the tallest tower in Brooklyn. It is still under construction, but is expected to be completed in 2020.

source Epics/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Below is a rendered image of what the tower will look like when it is completed.

source Williams New York

The New York Post has reported that Spencer Dinwiddie is in contract to buy the penthouse on the 68th floor — the building’s top floor.

caption A rendered image of the living area. source Williams New York

Source: New York Post

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit spans 1,455 square feet.

caption A rendered image of the dining area. source Williams New York

Source: New York Post

The New York Post has also reported that, according to sources, the asking price was around $3.9 million.

caption A rendered image of the bedroom. source Williams New York

Source: New York Post

The building has 40,000 square feet of amenities and boasts the highest residential infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere, which is, fittingly, located on the rooftop.

source Extell Development

Source: Brooklyn Point

Other amenities include a screening and performance room, a wine library, a children’s playroom, a terrace bar and fire pit, a fitness center, a rock-climbing wall, and an indoor pool.

source Williams New York

Source: Brooklyn Point