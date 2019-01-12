Breathtaking photos of the highest points in 31 different countries, from Denali to Everest

caption Denali, in Alaska, is the tallest mountain in the United States. source Shutterstock/EvanFH

Mountains are some of the most fascinating landforms on Earth.

The tallest mountains in the world are all in Asia, mostly in China, Nepal, Pakistan, and India.

We compiled photos of the tallest mountain in 31 different countries.

Whether you’re an adventurer, a nature lover, or just a sightseer, mountains make for some of the most fascinating landforms on Earth.

When it comes to the highest mountains in the world, Asia is where the action is – the continent is home to the 188 tallest mountains in the world, most of which are in China, Nepal, Pakistan, and India.

But with each country listed by just its tallest mountain, many other countries float up the list. Argentina has the 10th tallest national high point, Aconcagua, while the United States’ tallest mountain, Denali, is 15th on the list.

We’ve compiled breathtaking photos of the tallest mountains in 31 different countries, listed in reverse order. Some peaks, like the tallest mountain in the world, are claimed by two countries, so they’re listed together here. Measurements were taken from Peakbagger.com.

Read on to see where each country ranks among the giants.

30. and 31. France and Italy — Mont Blanc, 15,781 feet

source HUANG Zheng/Shutterstock

29. Indonesia — Pun cak Jaya, 16,024 feet

source Getty Images

28. Venezuela — Pico Bolivar, 16,332 feet

source Shutterstock/Ever Vera

26. and 27. Uganda and Democratic Republic of the Congo — Mount Stanley, 16,762 feet

source Shutterstock/Martin Mwaura

25. Turkey — Mount Ararat, 16,854 feet

source Shutterstock/saiko3p

24. Kenya — Mount Kenya, 17,057 feet

source Getty Images

23. Georgia — Shkhara, 17,064 feet

source Getty Images

22. Iran — Damavand, 18,406 feet

source Getty Images

21. Mexico — Volcán Citlaltépetl, 18,491 feet

source Getty Images

20. Russia — Mount Elbrus, 18,510 feet

source Shutterstock/Anna Maksimyuk

19. Colombia — Pico Cristóbal Colón, 18,701 feet

source Shutterstock/Martin Mecnarowski

18. Myanmar — Hkakabo Razi, 19,295 feet

source Getty Images

17. Tanzania — Kilimanjaro, 19,331 feet

16. Canada — Mount Logan, 19,551 feet

source Shutterstock/Lucas T. Jahn

15. United States — Denali, 20,310 feet

source Shutterstock/EvanFH

14. Ecuador — Chimborazo, 20,561 feet

source Wikimedia Commons

13. Bolivia — Sajama, 21,463 feet

source Wikimedia Commons

12. Peru — Huascarán, 22,205 feet

source Elias Camayo/Shutterstock

11. Chile — Ojos del Salado, 22,615 feet

source Wikimedia Commons/sergejf

10. Argentina — Aconcagua, 22,835 feet

source Hugo Brizard/Shutterstock

9. Kazakhstan — Khan Tengri, 22,999 feet

source Wikimedia Commons/Chen Zhao

8. Kyrgyzstan — Jengish Chokusu, 24,406 feet

source Wikimedia Commons

7. Afghanistan — Noshaq, 24,580 feet

source Wikimedia Commons/Louis Meunier

6. Tajikistan — Ismoil Somoni Peak, 24,590 feet

source Pecold/Shutterstock

5. Bhutan — Gangkhar Puensum, 24,836 feet

source Christopher J. Fynn/Wikimedia Commons

4. India — Kangchenjunga, 28,169 feet

source Rudra Narayan Mitra/Shutterstock

3. Pakistan — K2, 28,251 feet

source K_Boonnitrod/Shutterstock

1. and 2. China and Nepal — Mount Everest, 29,029 feet