Breathtaking photos of the highest points in 31 different countries, from Denali to Everest

- Shutterstock/EvanFH
- Mountains are some of the most fascinating landforms on Earth.
- The tallest mountains in the world are all in Asia, mostly in China, Nepal, Pakistan, and India.
- We compiled photos of the tallest mountain in 31 different countries.
Whether you’re an adventurer, a nature lover, or just a sightseer, mountains make for some of the most fascinating landforms on Earth.
When it comes to the highest mountains in the world, Asia is where the action is – the continent is home to the 188 tallest mountains in the world, most of which are in China, Nepal, Pakistan, and India.
But with each country listed by just its tallest mountain, many other countries float up the list. Argentina has the 10th tallest national high point, Aconcagua, while the United States’ tallest mountain, Denali, is 15th on the list.
Read more: The highest point in every US state
We’ve compiled breathtaking photos of the tallest mountains in 31 different countries, listed in reverse order. Some peaks, like the tallest mountain in the world, are claimed by two countries, so they’re listed together here. Measurements were taken from Peakbagger.com.
Read on to see where each country ranks among the giants.
30. and 31. France and Italy — Mont Blanc, 15,781 feet
- HUANG Zheng/Shutterstock
29. Indonesia — Pun cak Jaya, 16,024 feet
- Getty Images
28. Venezuela — Pico Bolivar, 16,332 feet
- Shutterstock/Ever Vera
26. and 27. Uganda and Democratic Republic of the Congo — Mount Stanley, 16,762 feet
- Shutterstock/Martin Mwaura
25. Turkey — Mount Ararat, 16,854 feet
- Shutterstock/saiko3p
24. Kenya — Mount Kenya, 17,057 feet
- Getty Images
23. Georgia — Shkhara, 17,064 feet
- Getty Images
22. Iran — Damavand, 18,406 feet
- Getty Images
21. Mexico — Volcán Citlaltépetl, 18,491 feet
- Getty Images
20. Russia — Mount Elbrus, 18,510 feet
- Shutterstock/Anna Maksimyuk
19. Colombia — Pico Cristóbal Colón, 18,701 feet
- Shutterstock/Martin Mecnarowski
18. Myanmar — Hkakabo Razi, 19,295 feet
- Getty Images
17. Tanzania — Kilimanjaro, 19,331 feet
- iStock/Byrdyak
16. Canada — Mount Logan, 19,551 feet
- Shutterstock/Lucas T. Jahn
15. United States — Denali, 20,310 feet
- Shutterstock/EvanFH
14. Ecuador — Chimborazo, 20,561 feet
- Wikimedia Commons
13. Bolivia — Sajama, 21,463 feet
- Wikimedia Commons
12. Peru — Huascarán, 22,205 feet
- Elias Camayo/Shutterstock
11. Chile — Ojos del Salado, 22,615 feet
- Wikimedia Commons/sergejf
10. Argentina — Aconcagua, 22,835 feet
- Hugo Brizard/Shutterstock
9. Kazakhstan — Khan Tengri, 22,999 feet
- Wikimedia Commons/Chen Zhao
8. Kyrgyzstan — Jengish Chokusu, 24,406 feet
- Wikimedia Commons
7. Afghanistan — Noshaq, 24,580 feet
- Wikimedia Commons/Louis Meunier
6. Tajikistan — Ismoil Somoni Peak, 24,590 feet
- Pecold/Shutterstock
5. Bhutan — Gangkhar Puensum, 24,836 feet
- Christopher J. Fynn/Wikimedia Commons
4. India — Kangchenjunga, 28,169 feet
- Rudra Narayan Mitra/Shutterstock
3. Pakistan — K2, 28,251 feet
- K_Boonnitrod/Shutterstock
1. and 2. China and Nepal — Mount Everest, 29,029 feet
- Daniel Prudek/Business Insider