The 25 US states with the highest sales tax, ranked

Your Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases may cost a little more if you live in a state with high sales tax.

Every state determines which goods and services apply to their sales tax, and some cities impose local taxes.

Using data from the Tax Foundation, we ranked the 25 states with the highest combined state and local sales tax.

In preparation for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we recently rounded up the US states with the lowest state and local sales taxes.

But if you don’t live in those states, you might need to expand your holiday shopping budget. The higher the state and local sales taxes, the more you may be spending on top of those Black Friday sales.

Goods and services that apply to sales tax, such as groceries or clothing, vary by state, according to the Tax Foundation. Some cities also have a local tax set by the local government.

We found out where residents pay the most in sales tax by consulting the Tax Foundation, which listed state sales tax rates and average local sales tax rates. This ranking does not take into account state income taxes.

Below, see which states have the highest combined sales tax.

25. Nebraska

source Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.89% State sales tax rate: 5.5% Average local sales tax rate: 1.39%

24. North Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.95% State sales tax rate: 4.75% Average local sales tax rate: 2.2%

22 (TIE). Indiana

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 7% State sales tax rate: 7% Average local sales tax rate: 0%

22 (TIE). Rhode Island

source solepsizm/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 7% State sales tax rate: 7% Average local sales tax rate: 0%

21. Mississippi

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 7.07% State sales tax rate: 7% Average local sales tax rate: .07%

19 (TIE). Georgia

Combined state and local sales tax: 7.15% State sales tax rate: 4% Average local sales tax rate: 3.15%

19 (TIE). Ohio

source aceshot1/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 7.15% State sales tax rate: 5.75% Average local sales tax rate: 1.4%

18. South Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 7.37% State sales tax rate: 6% Average local sales tax rate: 1.37%

17. Minnesota

source Sam Wagner/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 7.42% State sales tax rate: 6.88% Average local sales tax rate: .55%

16. Colorado

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 7.52% State sales tax rate: 2.9% Average local sales tax rate: 4.62%

15. New Mexico

source turtix/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 7.66% State sales tax rate: 5.13% Average local sales tax rate: 2.54%

14. Missouri

source Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.03% State sales tax rate: 4.23% Average local sales tax rate: 3.8%

13. Nevada

source Shutterstock/f11photo

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.14% State sales tax rate: 6.85% Average local sales tax rate: 1.29%

12. Texas

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.17% State sales tax rate: 6.25% Average local sales tax rate: 1.92%

11. Arizona

source Badger13/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.33% State sales tax rate: 5.6% Average local sales tax rate: 2.73%

10. New York

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.49% State sales tax rate: 4% Average local sales tax rate: 4.49%

9. California

source Bill45/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.54% State sales tax rate: 7.25% Average local sales tax rate: 1.29%

8. Kansas

source KSwinicki/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.68% State sales tax rate: 6.5% Average local sales tax rate: 2.18%

7. Illinois

source Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.7% State sales tax rate: 6.25% Average local sales tax rate: 2.45%

6. Oklahoma

source Austin Urton/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 8.91% State sales tax rate: 4.5% Average local sales tax rate: 4.41%

5. Alabama

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 9.1% State sales tax rate: 4% Average local sales tax rate: 5.1%

4. Washington

Combined state and local sales tax: 9.18% State sales tax rate: 6.5% Average local sales tax rate: 2.68%

3. Arkansas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 9.41% State sales tax rate: 6.5% Average local sales tax rate: 2.91%

2. Tennessee

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 9.46% State sales tax rate: 7% Average local sales tax rate: 2.46%

1. Louisiana

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Combined state and local sales tax: 10.02% State sales tax rate: 5% Average local sales tax rate: 5.02%