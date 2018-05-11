One person shot, 14-year-old suspect in custody after reports of a shooting at a California high school, police say

- source
California authorities arrested a 14-year-old student after police say he shot another 14-year-old student in the arm near a high school in Palmdale, NBC Los Angeles reported.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the victim was hospitalized and in stable condition, and that the suspect was a male juvenile.
The department added that the suspect was arrested off-campus and a rifle was recovered off-campus, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no further threats to the community.
Gunshots were first reported at Highland High School in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, around 7:00 a.m. PT. The sheriff’s department said deputies were on scene searching the campus, and the Highland principal tweeted that people should “stay clear of campus” while authorities assessed the situation.
Deputies also responded to reports of gunfire near the Manzanita Elementary School, near the Highland High School, but the sheriff’s department tweeted that the school was clear and there was no evidence of a crime.
