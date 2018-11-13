Highly-acclaimed Scottish Artist Ronnie Ford Returns to Singapore for Third Solo Exhibition at Ode To Art Gallery Featuring Vivid, Innovative Three-Dimensional Landscapes

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 November 2018 – Ode to Art is delighted to present the latest exhibition by internationally-acclaimed and highly-lauded Scottish artist, Ronnie Ford — ‘Capturing the Spirit’.









An art practitioner for over 50 years, Ronnie Ford still constantly strives to innovate and present his art in different ways. In his foreword for Capturing the Spirit, Ronnie says, “While always exploring my love of texture, I am striving to stretch the boundaries of my work technically…each piece should be like my finger prints — unmistakeably mine but without a predictable recipe.”

In this latest exhibition, viewers will be delighted to enjoy new presentations of Ford’s works such as a series of Petit Trésor paintings measuring only 10 by 10cm, new landscapes on 3-dimensional pyramid canvases, or works that can be viewed through 3d glasses for a truly immersive art-viewing experience.

The new collection of paintings reflects his travels, dreams and experiences over the past months — the familiar landscapes of the France he loves, inspiration from the drama of Switzerland, all in celebration of the joyful colours of nature. If one ever makes the mistake of dismissing landscape painting as monotonous and uninspiring, one only needs to refer to Ronnie’s paintings to dispel such a misconception.

The pioneer of the “Texturescapes” method – a mesmerising three-dimensional sculpture and painting technique, Ford’s highly textured works paired with vibrant and contrasting colours are incredibly evocative, reinventing idyllic and vivid landscapes from his travels. Ford captures the spirit of these wonderful landscapes on his canvas, taking his viewers on a journey across tapestries of lavender fields, autumn golds and enchanting meadows.

Ronnie Ford’s awe-inspiring artworks have been exhibited in many sold-out shows all over the world, including in Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore and the USA. This will be the artist’s third solo exhibition here in Singapore, showcasing his latest collection of paintings. In Singapore, the artist’s works are exclusively represented by Ode to Art gallery.

“One key point of Ronnie’s style of painting is that he rarely paints on location, but chooses to “look, photograph and sketch”…before returning home to paint them in detail. As such, his paintings commemorate the authenticity and rawness of his most instinctive responses to these landscapes.” — Jazz Chong, Ode to Art Gallery

Capturing The Spirit by Ronnie Ford

Date: 7th November — 21st November 2018

Time: 11.00am — 9.00pm daily

Venue: Ode to Art Gallery

252 North Bridge Road

#01- 36E/F Raffles City Shopping Centre

Singapore 179103





More information about Ronnie Ford may be found here.

About Ode to Art





Connoisseurs of the contemporary, Ode to Art, possess in their collection paintings, sculptures, photography, and installation works of both local and international acclaim. With Galleries in both Singapore and Malaysia, their artist portfolio spans from Fernando Botero to Mauro Peruccetti to Chen Wen Ling and Lim Tze Peng.

Address:

252 North Bridge Road, #01- 36E/F Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

T: +65 6250 1901 F: +65 6250 5354

W: www.odetoart.com E: info@odetoart.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/odetoartgallery/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/odetoart.gallery