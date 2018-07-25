Highly anticipated EASY save series by Etiqa reinvigorates the market with higher guaranteed returns and industry-first online DDA service

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 July 2018 – Etiqa Insurance has relaunched its popular online insurance savings solution EASY save series with its highest guaranteed returns for eEASY save to date. Customers can now gain higher guaranteed returns for eEASY save at 2.46% per annum, an increase from its previous tranche at 2.23% p.a. The pioneer in online insurance savings plans also took the lead for immediate online Direct Debit Authorisation (DDA) service, which simplifies and speeds up the payment process for customers, offering greater convenience.

Recognised for its competitive returns, the EASY save series is designed to tailor to the customer’s appetite, savings horizon and aspirations. Customers can select a participating or non-participating insurance plan, its premium size, and tenure based on their preferences.







eEASY save — non-participating plan

Customers can benefit from high guaranteed returns of 2.46% per annum over a policy term of 6 years. eEASY savepro — participating plan

Customers can yield higher potential returns of up to 3.26% per annum over a policy term of 7 years.

No stranger to leading digital innovations in the insurance market, Etiqa is collaborating with DBS once again, to be the first to introduce speedy online DDA service to their customers. This new service enables customers to make immediate premium payment via Etiqa’s web portal. In addition to easy application and instant status updates, there is also an option to set up a renewal premium payment via GIRO.

“As a digital-first insurer, Etiqa strives to stay at the forefront with new technologies to better serve our customers. We are proud to be the first insurer in Singapore to launch the immediate online DDA service, as this will help our customers to eliminate painful paperwork and save time during their savings journey,” said Sue Chi Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. Earlier in the year, Etiqa was the first insurer to launch PayNow, enabling customers to make instant claims and encashment.

The relaunch of EASY save series came shortly after Etiqa’s recent win of the ‘Marketing Initiative of the Year — Singapore’ Award at the Insurance Asia Awards 2018. Etiqa is honoured for its innovative ‘No Pain Just Gains’ marketing campaign, which presented wealth-lifting through Singapore’s first online insurance savings plans – eEASY save and eEASY savepro – that can be easily done in a few clicks, as opposed to weight-lifting that requires great effort.

“We are delighted to receive the award, as it affirms the team’s effort to develop, execute and deliver effective solutions to our customers in an impactful manner,” said Dennis Liu, Head of Business Transformation and Technology of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. “We wanted to connect with tech-savvy audience that will appreciate smart ways to accumulate wealth. Our direct and online business model was formed with our customers in mind, and determined our marketing efforts, which was largely focused on digital marketing.”





As of 23 July 2018, the popular EASY save series is back with higher guaranteed returns and attractive upfront premium discounts. Interested parties can purchase online with ease — a quote can be generated in a few simple steps and approval is immediate.

Etiqa Insurance — A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In July 2017, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A-” rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.





Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. As the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore, we have been protecting homes since 2009. In August 2014, we added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions to our stable of products.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.

At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.