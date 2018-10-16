25 countries where people learn fast, think on their feet, and accomplish a lot at work, ranked

- What determines the skill level of a particular country’s workforce?
- The World Economic Forum’s 2018 global competitiveness report ranks the labor forces of different countries based on skills.
- According to the World Economic Forum’s report, education is a key part of producing and maintaining a highly skilled workforce.
Which country boasts the most highly skilled workers?
Well, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2018 global competitiveness report, you should book a ticket to Finland if you want to meet some highly skilled employees. In the category of skills, the Scandinavian country’s workforce received a score of 87.9 out of 100.
According to the report, the skill score measured “the general level of skills of the workforce and the quantity and quality of education.”
Specifically, a high quality education featured “developing digital literacy, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think critically and creatively.” In addition, the report found highly-educated societies are more productive. This year’s global competitiveness report took into account country-wide statistics, policies, and institutions.
Here’s a look at the countries with the most skilled employees:
25. Czech Republic
- Kevin Lee / Stringer / Getty Images
Score: 73.7
24. Malaysia
- Garry Knight/Flickr
Source: 74.2
23. Latvia
- Kārlis Dambrāns/Flickr
Source: 74.5
22. Luxembourg
- James Cridland/Flickr
Score: 74.7
21. Taiwan, China
- Getty Images
Score: 75.6
20. Singapore
- Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
Score: 76.0
19. Hong Kong SAR
- Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Score: 77.4
18. Estonia
- Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Score: 78.0
17. Austria
- Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Score: 78.4
16. Belgium
- REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Score: 79.5
15. Ireland
- Andrew Couldridge/Reuters
Source: 79.9
14. Israel
- Lior Mizrahi / Stringer / Getty Images
Score: 80.0
13. United Kingdom
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
Score: 80.2
12 (tie). Australia
- Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Score: 81.0
12 (tie). Canada
- Lyle Stafford/Reuters
Score: 81.0
10. New Zealand
- Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images
Source: 83.2
9. Iceland
- REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson
Score: 83.3
8. Norway
- Harry How/Getty Images
Score: 83.9
7. Sweden
- Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Score: 84.2
6. Netherlands
- Yves Herman/Reuters
Score: 84.5
5. Denmark
- Christof Koepsel/Getty Images
Score: 84.9
4. Germany
- Adam Berry/Getty Images
Score: 85.4
3. The United States
- Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Score: 86.3
2. Switzerland
- Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Score: 87.3
1. Finland
- Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Score: 87.9