25 countries where people learn fast, think on their feet, and accomplish a lot at work, ranked

What determines the skill level of a particular country’s workforce?

The World Economic Forum’s 2018 global competitiveness report ranks the labor forces of different countries based on skills.

According to the World Economic Forum’s report, education is a key part of producing and maintaining a highly skilled workforce.

Which country boasts the most highly skilled workers?

Well, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2018 global competitiveness report, you should book a ticket to Finland if you want to meet some highly skilled employees. In the category of skills, the Scandinavian country’s workforce received a score of 87.9 out of 100.

According to the report, the skill score measured “the general level of skills of the workforce and the quantity and quality of education.”

Specifically, a high quality education featured “developing digital literacy, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think critically and creatively.” In addition, the report found highly-educated societies are more productive. This year’s global competitiveness report took into account country-wide statistics, policies, and institutions.

Here’s a look at the countries with the most skilled employees:

25. Czech Republic

source Kevin Lee / Stringer / Getty Images

Score: 73.7

24. Malaysia

Source: 74.2

23. Latvia

Source: 74.5

22. Luxembourg

Score: 74.7

21. Taiwan, China

source Getty Images

Score: 75.6

20. Singapore

source Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Score: 76.0

19. Hong Kong SAR

source Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Score: 77.4

18. Estonia

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Score: 78.0

17. Austria

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Score: 78.4

16. Belgium

source REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Score: 79.5

15. Ireland

caption Ireland fans at the Rugby World Cup on September 27, 2015. source Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Source: 79.9

14. Israel

source Lior Mizrahi / Stringer / Getty Images

Score: 80.0

13. United Kingdom

source Julian Finney/Getty Images

Score: 80.2

12 (tie). Australia

source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Score: 81.0

12 (tie). Canada

Score: 81.0

10. New Zealand

source Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images

Source: 83.2

9. Iceland

source REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Score: 83.3

8. Norway

source Harry How/Getty Images

Score: 83.9

7. Sweden

source Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Score: 84.2

6. Netherlands

source Yves Herman/Reuters

Score: 84.5

5. Denmark

source Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Score: 84.9

4. Germany

source Adam Berry/Getty Images

Score: 85.4

3. The United States

source Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Score: 86.3

2. Switzerland

source Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Score: 87.3

1. Finland

source Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Score: 87.9