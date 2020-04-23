Data shows exactly how much highway speeds in 25 major metropolitan areas have shot up since coronavirus lockdowns began

- source
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
- Travel speeds across the US have skyrocketed as traffic has virtually disappeared due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from analytics firm Inrix.
- Between late February and early April, commute speeds increased significantly across 25 metropolitan areas studied by Inrix.
- San Francisco and Los Angeles both saw a roughly 60% jump in highway and expressway speeds during evening rush hour.
Travel speeds on major US roadways have risen sharply as the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns have forced would-be commuters to stay home. Roads are so empty, in fact, that areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles have seen a roughly 60% jump in highway speeds during evening rush hour.
That’s according to Inrix, a Kirkland, Washington-based analytics firm that recently studied just how fast drivers are going now that the roads are theirs and theirs alone. Inrix analyzed travel speeds on highways and expressways in 25 metropolitan areas, comparing morning and evening rush-hour speeds during the week of April 6 to rush-hour speeds during a control week in late February, before things got really bad in the US.
Across the board, travel speeds during typical morning and evening commute times were measurably higher in April than in February. The change in average speed ranged from 6% up to 60%, depending on the location and time of day.
Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at Inrix, told Business Insider the areas that typically have the most congestion generally saw the most drastic bumps in average speed.
Seattle, the initial epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, was among the first cities to see this rapid shift in travel behavior, Pishue said. Traffic there virtually evaporated overnight after major employers in the area – including Amazon and Microsoft – told employees to begin working from home in early March.
Now, as roughly 95% of Americans are under some form of stay-at-home order, congestion on major roadways has all but disappeared – likewise, travel speeds during peak commute times have skyrocketed.
These are the 25 US metropolitan areas Inrix studied, ranked according to the average speed increase observed during evening rush hour on the week of April 6 through 10.
St. Louis — 13% faster
Morning rush hour: 66 mph, 13% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 67 mph, 13% faster than usual
Minneapolis-St. Paul — 14% faster
Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock
Morning rush hour: 61 mph, 6% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 61 mph, 14% faster than usual
Phoenix — 15% faster
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Morning rush hour: 65 mph, 9% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 65 mph, 15% faster than usual
Sacramento, California — 19% faster
Shutterstock
Morning rush hour: 57 mph, 8% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 58 mph, 19% faster than usual
Chicago — 20% faster
AP/Kiichiro Sato
Morning rush hour: 58 mph, 11% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 59 mph, 20% faster than usual
Philadelphia — 21% faster
Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 56 mph, 14% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 56 mph, 21% faster than usual
Charlotte, North Carolina — 24% faster
Pgiam/Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 62 mph, 12% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 62 mph, 24% faster than usual
Denver — 24% faster
Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 62 mph, 13% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 62 mph, 24% faster than usual
Washington, DC — 27% faster
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 57 mph, 22% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 56 mph, 27% faster than usual
Boston — 29% faster
Boston Globe via Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 61 mph, 33% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 60 mph, 29% faster than usual
San Antonio — 31% faster
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Morning rush hour: 64 mph, 13% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 64 mph, 31% faster than usual
Seattle — 31% faster
Reuters
Morning rush hour: 59 mph, 23% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 59 mph, 31% faster than usual
Baltimore — 32% faster
Robert Laberge/Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 58 mph, 30% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 58 mph, 32% faster than usual
Detroit — 32% faster
Paul Sancya/AP Photo
Morning rush hour: 55 mph, 11% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 57 mph, 32% faster than usual
Portland, Oregon — 32% faster
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 54 mph, 20% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 55 mph, 32% faster than usual
Atlanta — 33% faster
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Morning rush hour: 61 mph, 26% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 58 mph, 33% faster than usual
Dallas — 34% faster
LM Otero/AP Photo
Morning rush hour: 62 mph, 19% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 61 mph, 34% faster than usual
San Diego — 34% faster
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 64 mph, 20% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 64 mph, 34% faster than usual
Orlando, Florida — 35% faster
Alex Menendez/Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 56 mph, 12% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 57 mph, 35% faster than usual
Miami — 38% faster
Morning rush hour: 58 mph, 26% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 61 mph, 38% faster than usual
New York — 40% faster
REUTERS/Mike Segar
Morning rush hour: 54 mph, 32% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 55 mph, 40% faster than usual
Houston — 44% faster
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Morning rush hour: 64 mph, 26% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 62 mph, 44% faster than usual
Tampa, Florida — 44% faster
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 56 mph, 11% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 58 mph, 44% faster than usual
Los Angeles — 59% faster
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 60 mph, 46% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 59 mph, 59% faster than usual
San Francisco — 60% faster
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Morning rush hour: 58 mph, 51% faster than usual
Evening rush hour: 57 mph, 60% faster than usual