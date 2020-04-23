Data shows exactly how much highway speeds in 25 major metropolitan areas have shot up since coronavirus lockdowns began

caption A Portland, Oregon, highway. source Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Travel speeds across the US have skyrocketed as traffic has virtually disappeared due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from analytics firm Inrix.

Between late February and early April, commute speeds increased significantly across 25 metropolitan areas studied by Inrix.

San Francisco and Los Angeles both saw a roughly 60% jump in highway and expressway speeds during evening rush hour.

That’s according to Inrix, a Kirkland, Washington-based analytics firm that recently studied just how fast drivers are going now that the roads are theirs and theirs alone. Inrix analyzed travel speeds on highways and expressways in 25 metropolitan areas, comparing morning and evening rush-hour speeds during the week of April 6 to rush-hour speeds during a control week in late February, before things got really bad in the US.

Across the board, travel speeds during typical morning and evening commute times were measurably higher in April than in February. The change in average speed ranged from 6% up to 60%, depending on the location and time of day.

Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at Inrix, told Business Insider the areas that typically have the most congestion generally saw the most drastic bumps in average speed.

Seattle, the initial epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, was among the first cities to see this rapid shift in travel behavior, Pishue said. Traffic there virtually evaporated overnight after major employers in the area – including Amazon and Microsoft – told employees to begin working from home in early March.

Now, as roughly 95% of Americans are under some form of stay-at-home order, congestion on major roadways has all but disappeared – likewise, travel speeds during peak commute times have skyrocketed.

These are the 25 US metropolitan areas Inrix studied, ranked according to the average speed increase observed during evening rush hour on the week of April 6 through 10.

St. Louis — 13% faster

Morning rush hour: 66 mph, 13% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 67 mph, 13% faster than usual

Minneapolis-St. Paul — 14% faster

caption Minneapolis. source Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock

Morning rush hour: 61 mph, 6% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 61 mph, 14% faster than usual

Phoenix — 15% faster

caption Downtown Phoenix. source Ross D. Franklin/AP

Morning rush hour: 65 mph, 9% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 65 mph, 15% faster than usual

Sacramento, California — 19% faster

caption Sacramento, California. source Shutterstock

Morning rush hour: 57 mph, 8% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 58 mph, 19% faster than usual

Chicago — 20% faster

caption Chicago. source AP/Kiichiro Sato

Morning rush hour: 58 mph, 11% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 59 mph, 20% faster than usual

Philadelphia — 21% faster

caption An empty Philadelphia street. source Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 56 mph, 14% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 56 mph, 21% faster than usual

Charlotte, North Carolina — 24% faster

caption Charlotte, North Carolina. source Pgiam/Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 62 mph, 12% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 62 mph, 24% faster than usual

Denver — 24% faster

caption Denver. source Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 62 mph, 13% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 62 mph, 24% faster than usual

Washington, DC — 27% faster

caption An almost empty Pennsylvania Avenue is seen at noon in Washington DC on March 13, 2020. source Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 57 mph, 22% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 56 mph, 27% faster than usual

Boston — 29% faster

caption I-93 in Boston around 9 a.m. source Boston Globe via Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 61 mph, 33% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 60 mph, 29% faster than usual

San Antonio — 31% faster

caption A highway in San Antonio, Texas. source AP Photo/Eric Gay

Morning rush hour: 64 mph, 13% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 64 mph, 31% faster than usual

Seattle — 31% faster

caption Seattle. source Reuters

Morning rush hour: 59 mph, 23% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 59 mph, 31% faster than usual

Baltimore — 32% faster

caption Baltimore. source Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 58 mph, 30% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 58 mph, 32% faster than usual

Detroit — 32% faster

caption Roads leading into Detroit on March 24. source Paul Sancya/AP Photo

Morning rush hour: 55 mph, 11% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 57 mph, 32% faster than usual

Portland, Oregon — 32% faster

caption A Portland, Oregon, highway. source Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 54 mph, 20% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 55 mph, 32% faster than usual

Atlanta — 33% faster

caption Light traffic into downtown Atlanta during the coronavirus pandemic. source AP Photo/John Bazemore

Morning rush hour: 61 mph, 26% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 58 mph, 33% faster than usual

Dallas — 34% faster

caption A normally busy road leading to Dallas on March 24. source LM Otero/AP Photo

Morning rush hour: 62 mph, 19% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 61 mph, 34% faster than usual

San Diego — 34% faster

caption A stretch of Interstate 8 is empty as a sign encourages hand washing on March 15, 2020 in San Diego, California. source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 64 mph, 20% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 64 mph, 34% faster than usual

Orlando, Florida — 35% faster

caption Interstate 4 in Orlando, Florida, is empty during the coronavirus pandemic. source Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 56 mph, 12% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 57 mph, 35% faster than usual

Miami — 38% faster

Morning rush hour: 58 mph, 26% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 61 mph, 38% faster than usual

New York — 40% faster

caption A man crosses a nearly empty 5th Avenue midtown Manhattan. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

Morning rush hour: 54 mph, 32% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 55 mph, 40% faster than usual

Houston — 44% faster

caption Light traffic going into downtown Houston on March 25, 2020. source AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Morning rush hour: 64 mph, 26% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 62 mph, 44% faster than usual

Tampa, Florida — 44% faster

caption Tampa, Florida. source Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 56 mph, 11% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 58 mph, 44% faster than usual

Los Angeles — 59% faster

caption The 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, California on March 15, 2020. source Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 60 mph, 46% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 59 mph, 59% faster than usual

San Francisco — 60% faster

caption Two pedestrians cross an empty street on March 16, 2020 in San Francisco. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Morning rush hour: 58 mph, 51% faster than usual

Evening rush hour: 57 mph, 60% faster than usual