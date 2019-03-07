10 breathtaking places to hike around the world

caption The Isle of Skye in Scotland. source Flickr/Moyan Brenn

The Tour du Mont Blanc spans from France to Switzerland.

In Malaysia, the Cameron Highlands offer expansive hilltop views.

Here are 10 places to hike around the world.

From short hikes that can be completed in a day to more challenging, multi-day treks, there are breathtaking places to hike all over the world. Day hikes in Malaysia take you through jungles, and a six-day hike in Peru will show you the multicolored Vinicunca Mountain.

Here are 10 of the most stunning places to hike around the world.

There are 15 different trails to choose from at Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia.

caption Kejimkujik National Park. source Kelly Mercer/Flickr

Kejimkujik National Park in the Canadian state of Nova Scotia is named for a Mi’kmaq word meaning “land of the little fairies” or “land where fairies abound.” Kejimkujik has 15 trails suitable for day hikes. The park has forests, bogs, and shallow lakes and is known for its diverse wildlife, including the endangered Blanding’s turtle, black bears, and red foxes.

The Tour du Mont Blanc spans from France to Switzerland.

caption Hikers on the Tour du Mont Blanc in 2014. source simonsimages/Flickr

The Tour du Mont Blanc stretches 105 miles through the Alps, from France to Italy to Switzerland. There are plenty of mountain huts on the trail where you can stay and eat if you need a break from the trail.

Peru’s Ausangate Trek offers views of the rainbow-colored Vinicunca Mountain.

caption Vinicunca Mountain. source Noradoa/Shutterstock

The Ausangate Trek is 43 miles long and has a 9,406-foot elevation gain. It crosses mountains in the Cordillera Vilcanota range – notably, the multicolored peaks of Vinicunca Mountain. Vinicunca’s colors come from different minerals in the soil and their reactions to oxygen.

The scenic Harding Icefield Trail in Alaska’s Kenai Fjords National Park can be completed in a day.

caption The Harding Icefield Trail by Exit Glacier. source attilio pregnolato/Shutterstock

At Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska, you can go for a scenic day hike on the Harding Icefield Trail. The route is 8.2 miles long and takes six to eight hours. It begins on the valley floor and traverses alder and cottonwood forests, as well as meadows filled with heather.

Hike the Cameron Highlands in Malaysia for hilltop views.

caption A view from the Mossy Forest trail in the Cameron Highlands. source walkaholic.me/Flickr

Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands resort area attracts visitors from around the world. You can walk through tea and strawberry fields and hike jungle trails. The hilly region reaches a peak elevation of 6,000 feet, offering dramatic views of the lush landscape.

The Kalalau Trail in Kauai, Hawaii, passes through five valleys and ends on the beach.

caption The Kalalau Trail. source Jumping Rocks/UIG/Getty

The Kalalau Trail, located on the island of Kauai, is one of Hawaii’s most famous hiking destinations. The 11-mile trail was made in the late 19th century and was partially reconstructed in the 1930s. It passes through five valleys, goes over sea cliffs, and ends at Kalalau Beach.

Morocco’s Atlas Mountains offer dynamic scenery and treks of varying difficulty.

caption Hikers on top of Mount Toubkal, the highest peak of the Atlas mountain range. source Ryzhkov Oleksandr/Shutterstock

The Atlas mountain system contains three parallel ranges, the Anti-, Middle, and High. Each offers dynamic scenery and treks of varying difficulty. The highest peak, Mount Toubkal, is in the High Atlas Mountains and reaches 13,600 feet, while the valley of Aït Bouguemez is ideal for day hikes in the spring.

Trek through the desert on the Israel National Trail.

caption A section of the Israel National Trail in the Negev Desert. source oded waisbach/Shutterstock

The 680-mile Israel National Trail was completed in 1995. The trail crosses the entire country, from deserts in the south to mountains in the north.

The Overland Track passes through a national park in Tasmania, Australia.

caption The Overland Track in Australia goes through Cradle Mountain-Lake St. Clair National Park. source Adwo/Shutterstock

The Overland Track in the Australian state of Tasmania is a six-day hike through Cradle Mountain-Lake St. Clair National Park. The park is home to rainforests and deciduous beech trees, as well as wildlife like echidnas, platypuses, and Tasmanian devils.

Scotland’s Isle of Skye offers day hikes through rugged landscapes.

caption The Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. source Benny Marty/Shutterstock

For astounding views of Scotland’s Isle of Skye, visitors can walk the Quiraing, a 2-mile trail on top of Trotternish ridge that will take you to the Old Man of Storr, a needle-like pinnacle of rock. The Fairy Pools are another popular destination on the island, and they’re only a 1 1/2 mile hike.