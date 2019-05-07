25 pieces of dog-friendly hiking gear under $100 — all available on Amazon Prime

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Before you pack up your gear and grab your dog for a hike, take a second to make sure your BFF is equipped with the necessary supplies to a safe time on the trails.

Here are 25 dog-friendly products designed to protect their paws, keep them cool and hydrated, and keep track of them so it’s never anything less than happy trails for you and your pup.

You might have fully-stocked hiking gear with everything from hydration packs and protein bars to boots and reversible jackets, but what about specialty gear designed for your dog?

The weather is only going to get nicer from here and I bet the trails are calling you to get out and explore. But before you take your best buddy on a hike, take a second to make sure your dog is equipped with the necessary gear they’ll need to have a paw-tastic, yet safe, trip.

Here are 25 must-have pieces of hiking gear designed for your dog:

A pair of doggles to protect their eyes

These dog goggles are designed to protect eyes from wind, debris, and UV rays from the sun. They’re also made from a polycarbonate material that makes them shatterproof, and can adjusted via head and chin straps for the perfect fit.

An ointment to help sooth and prevent a rough, cracked snout

This all-natural, vegan, fragrance-free ointment is packed with healing oils and vitamin E to help soothe rough and cracked snouts.

A pair of booties to protect their paws

Protect your dog’s paws from rough terrain with these rubber-soled and water-resistant boots. The front and hind boots are slightly differently for front and hind legs – and so you’d remember which one is which. Plus, each bootie comes with reinforced toe protection.

A warm coat for cold hikes

This hooded cold weather jacket is lined with a unique foil material that traps and reflects the dog’s body heat back toward their body to increase blood circulation.

An arsenal of dog waste bags

These dog waste bags are strong, durable, and rolled up without a cardboard core in the center so there’s no additional packaging waste. Each box comes with 1,000 bags.

A hands-free poop bag holder

Speaking of bags, the poop bag holder can be attached to virtually anything – dog leash, backpack strap, bike handle, stroller, and more. Secure the holder and let it worry about holding on to the poop bag while your hands are free to hold your phone and take cute pics of your dog.

A doggo life vest

This ergonomic life vest gives your dog the ability to move freely while providing top notch safety. The vest is made with neoprene straps for comfortability and strategically-placed, ultra-buoyant foam so your dog is always swimming in a natural position.

A flea and tick treatment

Protect your dog from ticks, fleas, and more with this long lasting repellent. One treatment lasts 30 days and kills both adult ticks and larvae for full protection.

A hands-free leash

You wear the lightweight belt while your dog wears the bungee-cord leash. There are rings around the belt that glide around for full mobility and the leash can stretch out to a full five feet.

A vest to regulate your dog’s temperature

Not only does this vest provide protection from the sun, but it helps keep your dog’s body temperature down during long hot hikes. Just submerge the vest in cool water, wring it out, and secure it to your dog. The three-layered design reflects heat, absorbs heat, and keeps your dog dry yet cool.

A set of collapsible food and water bowls

This two piece set includes a mug and bowl to help keep your dog fueled and hydrated out on the trails. Both are made of silicone that collapse so they’re easy to store and clean when not in use.

A protective car seat cover

Keep your car clean after a hike with waterproof seat covers equipped with a mesh front window so your dog doesn’t feel isolated. It can be laid flat in the trunk of SUVs and trucks or be converted into a safe hammock structure for backseats. The underside of the cover is also made with anti-slide material and anchors so it stays put on turns. It’s also easy to clean with a vacuum, damp cloth, or better yet, washing machine.

A backpack designed for dogs

Perfect for all-day or multi-day wear, this pack comes equipped with two large and two small pockets, plus 10 external gear loops and two leash attachment points. The pack is made from lightweight and water-resistant nylon so it’ll never slow your dog down.

A lightweight raincoat

Adjust the neck and back straps on this rain jacket for a custom fit. The mesh lining acts as both an insulator and cooler depending on the temperature, while the back and chest of the jacket have reflective strips so your dog is always visible in inclement weather. Also, if it gets dirty, it can be thrown in the washing machine.

An LED light collar

This collar comes with a powerful LED strip that lights up a complete 360 degrees and can be seen from up to 350 yards away. The collar can be charged with any device via a micro USB cord, and each charge lasts up to eight hours.

A snack to keep them energized throughout the hike

Get two peanut butter flavored and two bacon flavored meal bars to help keep your dog fueled during long hikes. They’re made from 100% natural and grain-free ingredients, packed with vitamins and minerals, and safe for sensitive stomachs – but be sure to talk to your vet before incorporating these bars into your dog’s diet.

A GPS tracker for your dog

This device uses a GPS to help pinpoint the location of your dog. You can also set a “safe place” perimeter for your dog that trigger app or text notifications when your dog leaves the programmed area. The tracker works like a cellphone with plans as low as $6.95 a month, and it’s battery powered with a single charging lasting up to seven days.

A dog-friendly water bottle

With the click of a button, water is released from the bottle and flows into the attached bowl so your dog can easily hydrate. The leak-proof water bottle is made of food grade, BPA-free, and FDA-approved materials.

A car seatbelt for safe transportation

When you’re hiking on the trails, make sure your dog is secure with this crash-tested dog harness. It has five adjustment points for a custom fit and also comes with a tether that’s compatible with any car seat belt system and chest plate for added safety and comfort.

A reflective safety vest

Make sure your dog is visible at all times with this orange vest adorned with reflective strips and prints. The vest is made of rip-resistant fabric that is not only durable, but comfortable for your pet.

A dry sack to carry dog food in

This dry sack is designed with a roll-down top and hex-weave material to keep your dog’s food fresh. The sack can hold up to five pounds of dog food, and even has a zippered side pocket that can fit smaller items like treats, dog bags, keys, and more.

A collapsible canvas food bowl

Made from durable canvas on the outside and a waterproof lining on the inside, this bowl can hold up to five cups of dry food or up to 48 ounces of water. Just take the bowl from its travel pouch and use the snaps to assemble it into a bowl shape. The material dries quickly and can be wiped clean before collapsing and packing.

A safety harness

Designed to eliminate pulling and choking, this harness is made with durable nylon and padded with soft cushion for comfort and safety. The harness can be adjusted by the neck and chest straps. It also comes with two leash attachment rings (one on the back of the neck and one on the front of the chest) for easy and safe controllability.

A first aid kit

This first aid kit can be used for both humans and pets. This 45-piece set has all the things you need to tend to wounds, broken bones, bleeding, and more before you make your way to the vet. It all comes in this compact, easy-to-carry organizer.

A cold weather vest

This lightweight multi-use vest is perfect for cold and wet weather minus the restriction some larger coats might have on mobility. The inner layer is made with cozy fleece and cotton, while the outer layer is made with a water-wicking material.