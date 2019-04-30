Everything you need for a day of hiking with your dog — all on Amazon and under $50

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption If you’re venturing out during the colder months, your dog will need a jacket to keep warm. source Amazon

Before hitting the trails, you and your dog should be armed with the best dog-friendly hiking gear to ensure a fun and safe hike.

Whether you’re heading out for a couple hours or a couple days, these 25 products can help keep your dog cool, energized, hydrated, and more – all for under $50 each.

Every item on this list is Amazon Prime-eligible, too.

Is there anything better than exploring the great outdoors with your best friend? With the weather getting warmer, it’ll be fairly hard to resist the itch to get your boots, and their paws, on the ground.

Before you head out for a hike, whether it be a couple hours or a couple days, you’ll need to be stocked with some essential hiking gear for dogs to ensure a fun and safe adventure. From cooling vests and hands-free leashes to collapsible drinking cups and basic waste bags, we’ve rounded up 25 products designed for your dog in the great outdoors. Plus, they’re all Amazon Prime-eligible, so you won’t need to wait to hit the trails.

Here are 25 dog-friendly hiking essentials that you and your pup need for a safe and fun adventure:

A collapsible drinking cup

source Sea to Summit

This collapsible drinking cup holds up to 8 ounces of water when expanded and fits into your back pocket when collapsed. Made from food-grade flexible silicone, it’s easy to wash on the go when you’re hiking with your pooch.

A vest to keep them cool on hot days

source Amazon

On the hottest of days, dogs need help regulating their body temperature. This three-layered cooling vest works by soaking it in cold water, wringing it out, and then securing it to your dog. When water evaporates, temperatures drop. As a result, your dog stays cool and safe during any recreational activity.

A protective wax for their paws

source Musher’s

Like our hands and feet, dogs’ paws need a little extra protection when they’re roughing it on the trails. Help protect their paws from coarse sand, hot pavement, ice, salt, and other elements with this vitamin E formula. Apply to their pads and in between their toes for an instant, semi-permeable shield to prevent and heal abrasions.

A hands-free dog leash

source Amazon

Go hiking the hands-free way with this bungee leash that attaches to an easy-to-wear mesh pouch. The leash can extend to a maximum of 69 inches or a minimum of 49 inches when completely relaxed. Additionally, the bungee is built with a shock-absorbing component that can adapt to a dog’s changing direction in a safe manner.

A roll of pick-up bags so you leave no trace behind

source Amazon

Leave no trace behind on the trails with these 100% biodegradable waste pick-up bags. Each roll can fit in a standard leash dispenser (one is included) and can be obtained with the easy tear-off design. They’re also designed to stay dry and minimize waste odor.

An easy-access, waste-bag dispenser

source Amazon

Compatible with virtually any leash, this bag dispenser can hold up to two rolls of standard-size waste bags. There is also room within the dispenser to store small items like your keys or ChapStick, or you can attach them on the outside of the dispenser via the D-ring.

A QR code-enabled dog tag to help locate your dog

source Amazon

This web-enabled tag helps locate your lost dog without the use of any battery-charged electronics. Similar to microchips, this dog tag uses an encoded QR code that can be scanned using any smartphone. Once scanned, the finder will be able to view information about your dog that you’ve uploaded. You will also be notified any time the tag has been scanned.

A dog-friendly flotation device

source Amazon

If your hike involves a quick dip in the water, be sure to have a doggy life vest on hand. This brightly colored life jacket has two rescue handles, secure belly and chest straps, and a supportive neck float to keep your dog’s head above water.

A pair of boots to increase their traction

source My Busy Dog

Protect your dog’s paws with these waterproof, anti-slip booties that will give them better traction and protection. They’re easy to put on due to their wide-split seam opening and two adjustable fastening straps.

A first aid kit that’s designed for pets

source Amazon

This 28-piece first-aid kit is designed with pets in mind. Although it contains a lot of universal medical supplies like bandages, adhesive strips, scissors, alcohol wipes, and so on, it also includes a pet brush and plastic (non-sharp) tweezers for squirmier pets. Plus, it comes in a compact and lightweight carrying container that can hold extra supplies you want to take with you.

A dry place to keep treats or kibble

source Amazon

These lightweight, durable, and waterproof sacks are perfect for storing treats and kibble for long days or overnight hiking trips. Each bag comes with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying.

A backpack your dog can wear

source Amazon

Just like you carry necessities for yourself in a backpack, dogs can hold onto their necessities with their own day pack. Made from cooling and breathable mesh, this doggy backpack won’t overheat your dog on long hikes. Plus, its pockets are expandable for ample storage.

A pair of protective doggles

source Amazon

Protect your dog’s eyes from UV rays, wind, water, and debris with adjustable dog goggles. The elastic band on this pair can be adjusted for the perfect fit; there’s more than 3 inches of room to spare between the smallest and largest setting.

A portable paw cleaner for their muddy paws

source Dexas

This handy device is essential for after-hike care. After a day of exploring the trails, their paws are sure to be caked with dirt or mud. Just add water to the cup, secure the lid, and dip each paw in. The silicone bristles help remove unwanted dirt, while still remaining gentle and non-abrasive.

A dog-friendly water bottle

source Amazon

If you’re going on a short hike or have a water-fill station readily available, this bowl and bottle combo is a great option. It holds up to 20 ounces of water that can be squeezed into the attached bowl for a streamlined hydration session. Once finished, it can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

A coat to keep them warm during winter hikes

source Amazon

If you’re venturing out during the colder months, your dog will need a jacket of its own to keep warm. This dog coat is made with durable ripstop and a 1200 denier material that can not only withstand wear and tear, but can keep them warm and dry in inclement weather.

An LED collar so you can always keep track of them

source Amazon

Whether you like to hike with your dog off-leash, leashed, during the day, or during the night, an LED collar helps you keep a close eye on your dog and allows others to be visibly aware of them as well. This collar has three LED light modes and can be charged via USB – one hour of charging equals five hours of light.

A protective seat cover so your dog doesn’t have to be restricted

source Amazon

This convertible backseat cover can be assembled in either a hammock or bench style to protect your seats from scratches, dirt, and hair. It also includes seatbelt openings and anchors to keep the cover from sliding around. On top of that, it has two storage pockets.

A device to remove ticks

source Amazon

When you’re enjoying the great outdoors, it’s hard to avoid the inevitable tick every now and then. This device can safely remove a tick without squeezing it – reducing the risk of infection – from anywhere on your dog’s body. Each package comes with two different sizes for small and large ticks.

A comfortable, padded harness for long hikes

source Best Pet Supplies, Inc.

Harnesses are better than collars for certain dog breeds and various-sized dogs. This harness is made from a breathable mesh fabric that is comfortable all year round. It’s easy to secure to your dog with its step-in functionality. Once the harness is on, secure the heavy-duty Velcro and backup safety clip – then you’re both good to go.

A double dog leash for twice the fun

source Amazon

This duel dog leash comes in various thicknesses and lengths depending on the sizes of your dogs and also has two handles for ease of use.

A foldable water and food bowl

source Amazon

This ultra-light, yet durable bowl can fold down to fit in the palm of your hand or expand to provide either food or water to your dog. There are no hidden compartments, so it’s single-walled construction is easy to wipe down and clean.

A light raincoat for inclement weather

source Amazon

Should the weather turn out to be less favorable, it’s a good idea to have a light raincoat on hand for your dog. This slicker has a nylon coating that wicks away rain droplets while keeping your dog dry. It also has reflective markers on the sides of the coat so your dog is always visible.

Treats that are packed with nutrients for all-day energy

source Zuke’s

To make sure your dog has enough energy on the trails, it’s important to have a nutrient-rich snack on hand like Zuke’s Superfood blend. It’s berry formula is high in antioxidants and free of corn, wheat, and soy for energy that can keep them going for miles.

A plush blanket for long car rides or overnight adventures

source Amazon

Made from water-repellent fabric and a Sherpa backing to keep pets comfortable, this blanket can be used as a bed liner, car-seat cover, or just a standard blanket. It’s also easy to pack, so it can be taken on all outdoor adventures.