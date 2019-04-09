Hilaria Baldwin opened up about going public with her potential miscarriage: ‘Secrets are only scary when they’re secrets’

- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
- Hilaria Baldwin recently revealed that she believes she is going through the early stages of a miscarriage.
- She opened up about the decision to share the news during an interview on “Today” Tuesday morning.
- “I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak out about it because it’s something so many people deal with, and as women, we’re trained to deal with it silently,” she said.
Hilaria Baldwin broke with convention when she shared her pregnancy on Instagram and, simultaneously, revealed that she believes she is going through the early stages of a miscarriage.
Tuesday morning, Baldwin opened up about the decision to share the news during an interview on NBC’s “Today.”
“I’m feeling OK. This is something that has not been easy,” Baldwin told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak out about it because it’s something so many people deal with, and as women, we’re trained to deal with it silently.”
While most women are advised to be cautious and private about a pregnancy during the first trimester, when the risk of a miscarriage is much higher, but Baldwin explained that she didn’t want to “live with such fear.”
View this post on Instagram
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Baldwin said she’s “pretty sure this is not going to stick” because her ultrasound technician didn’t seem optimistic, particularly about the speed of the fetus’ heartbeat.
Baldwin, 35, is scheduled for another scan on Tuesday and said it will probably clarify the fate of the pregnancy, “one way or another.”
“When we agree to be parents, we have to accept the good and the bad,” she said. “We have to realize it’s not just all diapers and blankets and hair bows. We have to open our hearts and realize that there’s going to be hard moments, too.”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for your support and thank you for your stories. I want to assure you that I know I will be ok. I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all…being able to be open with you has been extremely healing. I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love. I am grateful that you listened and I’m grateful that I have these tiny partners to go through this with. I don’t know what I would do without my community. Thank you for making my world a brighter place and for your sharing. I know that you didn’t have to and am humbled and honored by your openness. I don’t know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey ❤️ #neveralone
Baldwin also addressed the self-blame and guilt that many women experience with a miscarriage, and said speaking publicly about her experience has helped her cope.
“We just need to be a little bit more forgiving of ourselves and not be such perfectionists, because it’s hard enough as it is,” she said. “And being able to be open and speak to other people – hey, I got great advice. This is something I’ve never gone through before. And women came on my Instagram and stopped me on the street and gave me such wisdom.”
“This isn’t about me, this is about all of us,” she continued. “For me personally, it would be harder to do it silently. … Secrets are only scary when they’re secrets.”
It’s true that miscarriages, though not often discussed, are more common than most realize.
About 10 to 15% of known pregnancies result in a miscarriage. Miscarriage in the first trimester – also called early pregnancy loss – is the most common, occurring in about 10% of known pregnancies, and it often has a random cause.
Baldwin already shares one daughter and three sons with her husband, Alec Baldwin: 5-year-old Carmen Gabriela, 3-year-old Rafael Thomas, 2-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, and 10-month-old Romeo Alejandro David.
Watch her full interview on “Today” below.
Watch @hilariabaldwin’s full interview with @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb about why she decided to publicly share her story about likely experiencing a miscarriage and the public conversation she’s started. pic.twitter.com/VLiX6tFVFw
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 9, 2019