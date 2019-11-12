Hilaria Baldwin had her second miscarriage in less than a year. Here’s what to know about recurrent pregnancy loss.

caption In an emotional Instagram post on Monday night, Hilaria Baldwin announced that she had her second miscarriage this year, while four months pregnant. source Getty

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Hilaria Baldwin shared that she had a pregnancy loss at four months – her second this year.

Pregnancy loss is the most common complication of pregnancy in the United States, but the experience is still shrouded in shame. In a 2015 survey, nearly half of people surveyed who had experienced this said they felt “guilty.”

Dr. Zev Williams, a reproductive endocrinologist, said he appreciates Baldwin’s openness and hopes it will help dispel common misconceptions around pregnancy loss.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin posted an emotional message on Instagram, sharing that she lost her pregnancy at four months. It was the second time this year.

Baldwin, a mother of four and wife to actor Alec Baldwin, has been refreshingly candid about her experiences with pregnancy, pregnancy loss, and the challenges involved in raising young children.

In April, Baldwin also disclosed on Instagram that she was “likely experiencing a miscarriage” before it was confirmed. In her Monday post, the yoga instructor shared that she had learned that day that she had lost her baby and said that “even though we are not OK right now, we will be.”

While they can’t speak to Baldwin’s specific situation, fertility experts say recurrent pregnancy loss may signify a medical issue, which – once identified – can often be treated, allowing a patient to eventually have a healthy and viable pregnancy.

Hilaria Baldwin shared on Instagram that she lost her pregnancy at 4 months

This is the message Dr. Zev Williams, Director of Columbia University Fertility Center, imparts to his patients who have experienced multiple losses. He constantly urges patients to avoid blaming themselves (a common reaction) and to focus instead on the steps they can take to have children in the future.

“In most cases the cause [of pregnancy loss] can be found and those causes are correctable,” Williams told Insider. “It’s really a small subset [of pregnancy loss] that become unexplained. Even then, there are options. There’s a silver lining in all of this.”

Miscarriage is the most common pregnancy complication in the US

Williams, who does not treat Baldwin, said he appreciates the celebrity’s openness about her infertility struggles. He believes it could help to dispel pervasive misconceptions around pregnancy loss and also break through the isolation so many women who experience it feel.

Pregnancy loss is the most common pregnancy complication in the United States, and occurs in 15% to 20% of pregnancies. That figure may actually be even higher, since many women might not have been aware that they were pregnant or that they had a pregnancy loss.

Miscarriages are most likely to occur during the first trimester. The risks of pregnancy loss progressively decrease as time goes on, Williams said.

“The reassuring message is that there is not one single time or date that you have to wait for,” Williams said. “But that every day that progress pregnancy progresses, the risk goes down.”

Every day a pregnancy progresses, the risk of loss goes down

caption About 80% of miscarriages occur in the first trimester. source Getty Images/Daniel Berehulak

About 80% of cases of pregnancy losses occur in the first trimester, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Pregnancy loss in the second trimester, when Baldwin’s occurred, are considered rare, according to the journal American Family Physician. About 1% to 5% of losses occur during that period.

But some 55% of respondents in a survey conducted in 2015 said they thought pregnancy loss occur in just 5% or less of all pregnancies, according to a paper Williams co-authored in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology.

After 20 weeks, pregnancy loss is considered a stillbirth.

It’s possible that a miscarriage can occur during the first trimester, but that a woman might not find out until weeks later, when she has a scheduled doctor’s visit and learns that there is no longer a heartbeat. Baldwin shared in her post that she found out about her pregnancy loss during a regularly scheduled scan with her doctor.

“We do the ultrasound to confirm a heartbeat or we do the anatomy scan. But the loss could have happened a week before that,” Williams said. “It just wasn’t clear that it happened until that imaging or that test was done.”

More than half of those surveyed who had experienced a loss said they felt ‘guilty’

caption In a 2015, 55% of people surveyed who had experienced pregnancy loss said they felt guilty after. source Getty

An overwhelming number of couples walk away feeling as though they are somehow to blame, even though there is no evidence to suggest that could be the case, according to Williams.

In reality, miscarriages are typically the result of medically diagnosable issue. For example, 60% of miscarriages occur due to aneuploidy, which is the presence of an abnormal number of chromosomes in a cell. Other common causes include abnormalities in the uterus and autoimmune disorders.

Williams said the best thing a pregnant person can do is follow the doctor’s orders, eat a healthful diet, and partake in the recommended amount of exercise.

Williams doesn’t even recommend cutting out coffee. One to two cups has been shown to not have any harmful effects on a fetus. Completely eliminating it from a diet can lead to headaches and other issues, which may then drive a person to take medications that have their own adverse effects.

Many people wrongly assume that stress can lead to a pregnancy loss

Williams said the concept of stress often comes up with his patients, and he constantly emphasizes that it’s unrelated.

caption Many people wrongly assume stress and other issues can lead to a miscarriage. source Getty

“It’s very natural to think back on the week leading up to the loss, to look at all the things that happened and say: ‘There was a deadline at work. I got into an argument that must’ve been the cause,'” Williams said. “That obviously creates a tremendous amount of self-blame and guilt.”

Even the medical terminology of miscarriages in these cases connotes an element of blame, Williams said.

“The word ‘miscarriage’ implies that the pregnancy wasn’t being carried properly. You know: someone ‘misspoke,’ they ‘misstated,’ they did something wrong. But a woman didn’t ‘miscarry’ the pregnancy.”

When Williams engages with his patients, he tries to speak in a way that’s more gentle and less fraught.

“The term we prefer to use is ‘spontaneous pregnancy loss’ or ‘pregnancy loss,'” Williams said. “Because that’s objectively what happened. You’re not assigning blame to it.”

Read more:

Fertility clinics are offering ‘add-on’ treatments to desperate couples that are expensive and potentially dangerous

I ran the New York City Marathon in memory of my baby daughter. It was 26 miles for every month she fought to live.

There’s evidence that high levels of screen time in preschoolers may hinder brain development