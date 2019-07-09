14 hilarious photos that prove Kate Middleton is just like us

- Kate Middleton‘s life complete changed when she became a member of the royal family in 2011.
- From outings with the Queen to fancy state dinners, her day-to-day routine certainly appears to be glamorous.
- However, the duchess still has her relatable moments.
- From embracing bad hair days to getting starstruck while meeting pop stars, here are all of the hilarious photos that prove Kate Middleton is actually just like us.
The Duchess of Cambridge has been a member of the royal family since she married Prince William in 2011.
Sometimes, it’s hard to believe Kate Middleton once lived a regular life, one that didn’t involve outings with the Queen and jet-setting across the globe on royal tours.
However, every so often we see a side of Middleton that’s much more relatable.
From getting hit with bad hair days to feeling a little starstruck when she meets celebrities, here are 14 hilarious photos which show the duchess is just like the rest of us.
Kate Middleton may be a royal, but deep down, she’s just like the rest of us.
For starters, she’s partial to a bit of shopping.
Her hair also isn’t immune to the forces of nature.
In fact, she’s suffered more than one windswept hair day.
The duchess is known to get competitive, especially when it comes to snowball fights with her husband…
… or when she’s playing football.
Being a duchess doesn’t mean she escapes mom duty. Kate has seen her fair share of royal temper tantrums.
In her downtime, she’s been known to pull a pint…
…or engage in some light reading.
She’s also been spotted brushing up on her geography skills.
When the occasion calls for it, she’ll even take the bus.
Kate’s facial expression here is all of us — if we ever had the chance to meet a pop icon, that is.
She’s not afraid to embrace her inner child…
