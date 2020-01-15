Fans pointed out that Hilary Duff and her husband look identical to Joe and Love from ‘You’ and now we can’t unsee it

caption Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma have been given their first couple doppleganger by fans. source Hilary Duff/Instagram/YouNetflix/Instagram

Fans have dubbed newlyweds Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma as the real-life Joe and Love from Netflix‘s “You,” and it’s hard not to agree with them.

Viewers of the psychological thriller are saying Duff and Koma look exactly like season two’s twisted couple played by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

the fact Hilary Duff and her husband are out here looking like Love and Joe from You???? pic.twitter.com/wwjMD0PoUf — ???????????? (@jesuisjcc) January 10, 2020

At first, people on Twitter pointed out the physical similarities between the “Lizzie McGuire” star and Pedretti.

One fan wrote: “So y’all tell me love from you isn’t Hilary Duff?” while another even brought “Two Broke Girls” actress Kat Dennings into the mix and said: “Victoria Pedretti looks like Kat Dennings and Hilary Duff’s love child.”

So ya'll telling me love from you isn't hilary duff? https://t.co/0GzoEcxdIm — Ebyong (@MacanPanamera19) January 11, 2020

Love Quinn (or Victoria) on the new season of You looks and has so many similar mannerisms as Hilary Duff — Melisa Douglas (@meldougz) January 11, 2020

Victoria Pedretti looks like Kat Dennings and Hilary Duff's love child pic.twitter.com/brwdyuz4k5 — ｓｅａ™ (@someonetoafter) December 28, 2019

But it wasn’t until Duff began posting pictures of her and her husband on their honeymoon in South Africa that fans really started to freak out.

Comments on her Instagram read: “This reminds of a joe and love” and “why do they look like love from YOU in the second picture? Is it just me?”

And it wasn’t just fans who acknowledged the uncanny resemblance, the official Twitter account for “You” even cottoned onto the idea and re-shared a fan-made side by side.

“How much you wanna bet their vows had ‘i wolf you'” the “You” account tweeted, referencing Joe and Love’s personal way of saying “I love you.”

how much you wanna bet their vows had "i wolf you" https://t.co/Q22IuuZRes — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 10, 2020

Sharp-minded fans have also picked up on Duff’s guest appearance on “Gossip Girl” where she played NYU student Olivia Burke who even engaged in a fling with Badgley’s character Dan Humphrey.

Not me forgetting Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg/Dan Humphrey) also broke Hilary Duff’s heart on Gossip Girl… But ISTG Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn) could’ve easily played Isabella aka Lizzie Mguire’s doppelgänger!!! Just look @ them pic.twitter.com/z7Dcic6vch — ???????????????????????????? ???? ???? (@_lizbarron) January 11, 2020

Neither Duff nor Vendretti have weighed in on the topic yet, but “You” has just been renewed for a third season.

Representatives for Hilary Duff did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

