Hilary Duff shared a video of the ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ kids re-enacting their iconic scenes from the movie

- Hilary Duff posted a montage video to her Instagram of herself and all of the kids from “Cheaper by the Dozen” re-enacting their iconic scenes in the beloved movie.
- In the video, twins Brent and Shane Klinsman recreate their famous scene as twins Kyle and Nigel Baker.
- Meanwhile, Sarah Baker actress Alyson Stoner donned the woolly green frog hat to recreate the iconic beeping scene after her onscreen father Steve Martin suspects her of foul play.
- Piper Perabo, who played Nora Baker, also features, while Hilary Duff, who played Lorraine, recreates her character’s face mask scene.
- Kevin G. Schmidt, Jacob Smith, Morgan York, Forrest Landis, Blake Woodruff, and the kids’ on-screen mother, Bonnie Hunt, also appear in the fun video.
- Schmidt posted an Instagram photo of a script title page reading “Cheaper by the Dozen III” and teased that if Disney Plus doesn’t make the film, he will release the screenplay as fan fiction.
- Watch the full video below:
Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️???????????????? #wearefamily Help feed families with us: @NoKidHungry @bonniehunt_real @piperperabo @kevingeeschmidt @alysonstoner @jonathanjacob77 @morganyorkwrites @shane_kinsman @brentkinsman7 @itsfordog @_blakewoodruff_
