Hilary Duff publicly shamed a paparazzi photographer who was taking photos of her children playing football

Hilary Duff told the photographer she was going to share the video with her 15 million Instagram followers.

Hilary Duff confronted a paparazzi photographer who was taking photos of her children, among others, playing football.

Duff uploaded her minute-long altercation with the photographer on Instagram on Sunday, and captioned it: “Paparazzi shooting KIDS. Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!”

In the video, she asks the man to stop filming, to which he says he’s “just here practising his photography” and that “it’s legal.”

“So I’ll just post this to my 15 million followers on Instagram and let people know how creepy it is that this is what you choose to do on a Saturday morning,” Duff told him at the end of the video.

Hilary Duff publicly shamed a paparazzi photographer who she saw taking photos of her kids, among others, playing football.

The 32-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram on Sunday that showed her confronting the man who was holding an SLR camera.

Insider was unable to identify the photographer in order to reach out for comment.

Insider was unable to identify the photographer in order to reach out for comment.

Duff filmed her minute-long altercation with the man where she began by asking him, “Hey, who are you here with?”

The photographer responded with, “I’m here with me” – after which the actress asked him to stop taking pictures of the kids (including her own) as it was making her and the other parents feel uncomfortable.

The photographer then told her “it’s legal” and asked whether she wanted to see his ID.

“I’m not asking for your ID, I’m asking you to stop taking pictures of our 7-year-old children if you don’t know anyone that’s here,” Duff said.

He then told her he was “just here practising photography” and her “paranoia is unwarranted.”

“So I’ll just post this to my 15 million followers on Instagram and let people know how creepy it is that this is what you choose to do on a Saturday morning,” Duff replied.

The video ends after the photographer accuses Duff of making the situation “creepy” and then comes up to cover her camera with his hands.

The photographer told Duff she was making the situation "creepy" before blocking her camera.

Duff’s decision to film and upload the photographer has seen a mixed response on the Instagram’s post’s comments.

Fellow actress Busy Phillips supported Duff as she questioned, “… how is taking pictures of children without parental consent legal?!??”

While another person wrote, “You really blasted a man on social media because you assumed he’s “stalking your kids…”

Another asked why Duff: “if it’s that a big deal why did you not call the police instead humiliating him…”

Duff has two children – a seven-year-old son named Luca with her ex-husband, former Canadian ice hockey player Mike Comrie, and a one-year-old named Banks with musician Matthew Koma, who she married at her home in Los Angeles on December 20, 2019.

Hilary Duff did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

