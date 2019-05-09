Hilary Duff is engaged to boyfriend Matthew Koma, and her ring is said to be worth $100,000

caption Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend a Golden Globes after-party in January 2019. source Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

Hilary Duff took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she’s engaged to boyfriend Matthew Koma. In her post, the “Younger” actress also gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring.

“He asked me to be his wife,” Duff captioned her Instagram photo, in which she’s seen holding her left hand up next to Koma.

Speaking to INSIDER, representatives for RareCarat, a diamond search engine, said the ring likely includes a four-carat, cushion-cut stone that’s worth $100,000.

The diamond experts at RareCarat also said the gem is likely a quality of G VS1 or higher, which stands for “Very Slightly Included,” or including few flaws.

Duff and Koma have been linked since they made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple in January 2017. However, it’s unclear as to when exactly they started dating. E News also reported that Duff and Koma broke up in March 2017, but eventually got back together – and have since shared much of their relationship on Instagram.

In October 2018, Duff and Koma also welcomed their first child together, a girl named Banks Violet Blair.

At the time, Koma said on Instagram that he and Duff were “grateful” for their “beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life.”