Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma are engaged: ‘He asked me to be his wife’

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma are engaged.

The 31-year-old “Younger” star revealed the milestone with an Instagram post that was shared on Thursday.

“He asked me to be his wife,” Duff captioned two images. One photo showed her, Koma (whose real name is Matthew Bair), and the engagement ring while the second one showed the couple kissing.

Koma, a musician who’s part of a band called Winnetka Bowling League, shared the same images on his Instagram and wrote: “I asked my best friend to marry me.”

It’s unclear when Duff and Koma started dating, but they have been linked since early 2017. They made their first official appearance as a couple in January of that year, but reportedly broke up in early March 2017. Months later, they rekindled their romance.

Since then, the two stars have shared plenty of photos and videos on social media documenting their relationship. In October 2018, Duff and Koma welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Banks Violet Bair. The newborn joined Duff’s son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff said.