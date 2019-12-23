Hilary Duff shared a video of her son crying after paparazzi followed them ‘everywhere’: ‘This doesn’t seem right to me at all’

caption Hilary Duff will reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire on the upcoming Disney remake. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Lizzie McGuire” actress Hilary Duff shared a video of her crying son to her Instagram stories after an encounter with paparazzi on Friday.

“Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go,” the actress said in the video, taken while she was out running errands with her children Luca Comrie, 7, and Banks Koma, 1.

“Two grown men, Three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to,” Duff fumed. “In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn’t seem right to me at all.”

The actress then turned the camera to her young son, who was visibly upset. “How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it,” she said to a crying Luca.

This isn’t the first time Duff has called out paparazzi for following her for photos. In September 2018, a pregnant Duff posted a video to her Instagram account showing her confronting a paparazzo who’d been staked out in her driveway, begging him to “leave a pregnant woman alone.”

“This is not OK,” Duff captioned the video.

On Saturday, Duff tied the knot with her partner, Matthew Koma, in an intimate backyard ceremony. The couple have one child, Banks, together, and have been together since 2017.