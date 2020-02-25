Hilary Duff wants the laws to be changed after a man took photos at her son’s football game

caption Hilary Duff called out paparazzi in her Instagram stories on Monday. source Hilary Duff/Instagram

“Lizzie McGuire” star Hilary Duff called for laws to be changed after a photographer took pictures of her child without her permission over the weekend.

On Monday, Duff took to Instagram stories to revisit the incident, and express her frustration with how it was handled.

According to Duff, she called police after the man refused to stop taking pictures, but the responding officers told her there wasn’t much they could do.

“It’s just extremely strange and inappropriate and creepy to have a man photographing our 7-year-old children and that to be completely legal,” the actress said.

Actress Hilary Duff took to Instagram stories on Monday to call for laws to be changed after a photographer took pictures of her child without her permission over the weekend.

Speaking directly to the camera, the “Lizzie McGuire” star expressed her dissatisfaction with the way the incident played out. After confronting the man taking photos of her son’s football team, Duff called the police, who were “pretty dismissive” of the mom’s concerns.

“It’s really highly frustrating,” Duff said in her Instagram stories on Monday.

According to Duff, she called the police because “multiple parents felt uncomfortable” with the strange photographer.

“The police were, you know, pretty dismissive of me, saying, ‘What do you want us to do? You’re at a public park,'” Duff explained. “Well yeah, I’m at a public park, I’m at a place where kids play and kids should be safe here.”

“It’s just extremely strange and inappropriate and creepy to have a man photographing our 7-year-old children and that to be completely legal,” she continued. “Like, if a parent is asking for it to stop, the laws should be changed for you to not be able to photograph that person.”

The actress, who has two children aged 7 and 1, took issue with the fact that the man said he was “just here practicing his photography” when Duff confronted him on Saturday.

“If those kids are a subject of your ‘photography’ practice, over and over and over again for minutes or half hour, however long it was, and you ask someone to please stop that, you should have that right,” the actress said to her followers during Monday’s Instagram story. “And we really need to work on changing that law.”

This isn’t the first time Duff has spoken out about her frustration with paparazzi and photographers. In December, she shared a video of her children crying after they were hounded by paparazzi while out running errands.