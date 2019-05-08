Hilary Duff chronicled her ’emotional’ decision to stop breastfeeding: ‘Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart’

- source
- Jim Spellman/WireImage
- Late Tuesday night, Hilary Duff posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her 6-month-old daughter, Banks.
- In the lengthy caption, Duff explained her “emotional” decision to stop breastfeeding and how it affected her mental health.
- “I thought about it ALL day everyday,” she wrote. “I cried many times and felt so depressed while weening [weaning]. I wasn’t myself at all. Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart.”
- She also described how she struggled to use breast pumps at work – and feels much better now that she hasn’t breastfed or pumped in three days.
- Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.
With a lengthy Instagram caption on Tuesday night, Hilary Duff opened up about her “emotional and hard” decision to stop breastfeeding.
The 31-year-old mom of two posted a photo herself breastfeeding her 6-month-old daughter, Banks, and described how she felt like a “failure” when she went back to work and her milk supply began to drop.
“Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby. I know many women are not able to [breastfeed] and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break.”
View this post on Instagram
THIS ONE’S FOR THE LADIES Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding. Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old) I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a “break” because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)! Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold (ok I’m done with that rant lol)! Anyway, I didn’t know this because with Luca I didn’t work until he was about nine months old, so I didn’t pump very often. Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (????). So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening. (Does fenugreek make anyone else smell like maple syrup and rubber gloves?…not chill) With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter. Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman…because we are! Doing too much, because we can! KEEP READING in the comments below ????????♥️
“I wanted to share this because deciding to stop [breastfeeding] was so emotional and hard,” she continued in a comment under the post. “I thought about it ALL day everyday. It was a constant loop in my head. Weighing the pros and cons.”
“I cried many times and felt so depressed while weening [weaning] I wasn’t myself at all. Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart.”
Read more: There’s no such thing as a ‘right’ amount of time to breastfeed your baby, doctors say
Having described her struggles to use breast pumps at work, which she could usually only do “in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene,” Duff revealed that she feels much better now that she hasn’t breastfed or pumped in three days.
“It’s crazy how fast you can come out on the other side,” she wrote. “I feel fine and happy and relieved and silly that I even stressed on it so hard. Banks is thriving and I get even more time with her and daddy gets to do more feeds! And mommy gets a tiny bit more sleep!”
Read more: 13 things I wish I knew about breastfeeding before I had a baby
- source
- @hilaryduff/Instagram
Duff gave birth to Banks, her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma, in October 2018. She and her ex-husband Mike Comrie previously welcomed their son, Luca, in 2012.