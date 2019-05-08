Hilary Duff chronicled her ’emotional’ decision to stop breastfeeding: ‘Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart’

caption Hilary Duff has two children: 7-year-old Luca and 6-month-old Banks. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

Late Tuesday night, Hilary Duff posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her 6-month-old daughter, Banks.

In the lengthy caption, Duff explained her “emotional” decision to stop breastfeeding and how it affected her mental health.

“I thought about it ALL day everyday,” she wrote. “I cried many times and felt so depressed while weening [weaning]. I wasn’t myself at all. Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart.”

She also described how she struggled to use breast pumps at work – and feels much better now that she hasn’t breastfed or pumped in three days.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

With a lengthy Instagram caption on Tuesday night, Hilary Duff opened up about her “emotional and hard” decision to stop breastfeeding.

The 31-year-old mom of two posted a photo herself breastfeeding her 6-month-old daughter, Banks, and described how she felt like a “failure” when she went back to work and her milk supply began to drop.

“Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby. I know many women are not able to [breastfeed] and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break.”

“I wanted to share this because deciding to stop [breastfeeding] was so emotional and hard,” she continued in a comment under the post. “I thought about it ALL day everyday. It was a constant loop in my head. Weighing the pros and cons.”

“I cried many times and felt so depressed while weening [weaning] I wasn’t myself at all. Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart.”

Read more: There’s no such thing as a ‘right’ amount of time to breastfeed your baby, doctors say

Having described her struggles to use breast pumps at work, which she could usually only do “in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene,” Duff revealed that she feels much better now that she hasn’t breastfed or pumped in three days.

“It’s crazy how fast you can come out on the other side,” she wrote. “I feel fine and happy and relieved and silly that I even stressed on it so hard. Banks is thriving and I get even more time with her and daddy gets to do more feeds! And mommy gets a tiny bit more sleep!”

Read more: 13 things I wish I knew about breastfeeding before I had a baby

caption “I am amazed at all that we [moms] can do in one single day!” source @hilaryduff/Instagram

Duff gave birth to Banks, her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma, in October 2018. She and her ex-husband Mike Comrie previously welcomed their son, Luca, in 2012.