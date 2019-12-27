Hilary Duff said the sleeves on her wedding dress weighed 25 pounds

caption Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are married, and have one daughter together. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma in a low-key, at-home ceremony on Saturday.

Duff has posted numerous photos on Instagram since the wedding, and has also shared some behind-the-scenes details.

For example, Duff said the sleeves on her wedding dress “were everything,” despite weighing 25 pounds.

She also said her young daughter, Banks, cried until she saw her father, Koma, and brother Luca standing at the end of the aisle.

Hilary Duff has shared some new details about her wedding to Matthew Koma.

On Thursday, the “Younger” star posted four new photos from her ceremony and reception on Instagram, and also included a sentimental comment in the caption of each image. For example, she shared one photo in which she’s seen holding a wine glass as her dress sleeves flow behind her, while Koma stands cheerily in the background.

In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user complimented the style of Duff’s sleeves, to which she replied: “the sleeves were everything. And 25 pounds.”

caption Hilary Duff responds to an Instagram user’s comment on Thursday. source Hilary Duff/Instagram

She quickly followed with another photo and touching anecdote. In the second image, Duff is seen carrying her daughter Banks down the aisle. In the caption, she wrote: “Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah.”

For her last two Instagram posts of the day, Duff shared an image of Koma walking down the aisle with her son Luca – she wrote “best guys I know” as the caption – as well as a family photo of herself, her husband, and their two kids.

“Truly sad this day went by so quickly,” Duff wrote on Instagram.

Previously, Duff took part in a behind-the-scenes interview with Vogue, where she discussed her Jenny Packham wedding dress. She said she chose the designer alongside her stylist Jessica Paster, as they both love Packham’s “beautiful” designs.

“There’s a very modern shoulder,” Duff told Vogue about her wedding dress. “When we were coming up with the design, it was important to me that it was striking but simple. I couldn’t imagine wearing a big fluffy dress.”

The dress was one of two outfits Duff wore throughout the night. She later switched into a sparkling gold crop top and matching pants, which can be seen in photo-booth style images Duff and Koma previously shared on their Instagram stories.