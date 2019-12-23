Hilary Duff posed for a photo-booth moment in a sparkling gold crop top and pants at her wedding

caption Hilary Duff married musician Matthew Koma at her Los Angeles home on Saturday night. source Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff married her partner Matthew Koma on Saturday at her Los Angeles home.

The “Younger” actress and musician had an intimate and “low-key” ceremony with family and friends, as reported by People.

Duff and Koma, who have been together since 2017 with a short six-month split, shared matching photos from the ceremony to their Instagram pages.

Duff, 32, sported a Jenny Packham dress to the wedding. The gown had a sleek silhouette, with dramatic cape-like sleeves and 100 buttons on the back, as Duff told Vogue.

The streamlined look was inspired by Koma himself.

“Matthew is very simple, and I really wanted to honor that,” Duff told Vogue. “I really want to feel like myself, but also how I envisioned he would see me.”

But she did add one elaborate touch – Duff had her initials, along with Koma’s and the initials of her two children, embroidered into the gown.

Duff and Koma also shared Boomerangs from their wedding to their Instagram stories on Sunday.

Below each Boomerang is a banner that reads, “H + M 12.21.19.” They appear to have been taken during the couple’s reception based on Duff’s change in wardrobe.

caption The couple shared photo-booth style Boomerangs to their Instagram stories. source Hilary Duff/Instagram

For the reception, Duff traded in her stark white gown for a gold two-piece outfit. She paired the shiny look with matching gold hoops and a gold hair accessory.

Koma appears to be wearing the same tuxedo he wore to the ceremony.

caption Duff wore a sparkly, gold two-piece in the photos. source Matthew Koma/Instagram

The couple let two of the Boomerangs speak for themselves, choosing not to add captions to the images. However, Duff did caption one image, in which the two look particularly elated, “My husband.”

caption Duff captioned one photo, “My husband.” source Hilary Duff/Instagram

The couple welcomed their daughter Banks in October 2018 and announced their engagement in May 2019. Duff’s engagement ring is estimated to be worth $100,000.

The “Lizzie McGuire” actress also has a seven-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to NHL player Mike Comrie.

But Duff refers to both Luca and Banks as “our children” when speaking of her family, highlighting the close relationship Koma and Luca share.

In a recent birthday tribute to Luca, Koma wrote, “Happy Birthday to my little dude Luca who taught me how to be a pops and a kid again all in one round.”