‘But his WhatsApp’: Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poked fun at revelations that Jared Kushner used WhatsApp messages for White House business

Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exchanged a playful back-and-forth over Twitter mocking Jared Kushner for being investigated over his use of WhatsApp, a private messaging service, for official government business.

During the 2016 election, Clinton was often attacked by President Donald Trump over her use of a private email service.

House Democrats are investigating Kushner on his use of WhatsApp for White House duties, which may have violated federal records laws.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a CNN segment about this with the caption, “But his WhatsApp.” The tweet alluded to an online joke about Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state, “But her emails,” which was meant to be a jab at critics who frequently brought up the issue during the 2016 election.

Clinton replied to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet and said, “Tell me about it,” to which Ocasio-Cortez replied, “!!!”

Though both women are Democrats, they don’t necessarily have the same politics. Ocasio-Cortez volunteered for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016, who was running against Clinton for the Democratic nomination. But they seem to have found common ground on allegations made by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee that the president’s son-in-law potentially violated the law by using the private messaging service for government business.

Tell me about it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2019

President Donald Trump has frequently railed about Clinton’s emails and during a presidential debate even went as far to say he thought she should be behind bars. Clinton was cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI, though law enforcement still characterized her behavior as irresponsible.

The tweet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez initially shared, that Clinton responded to, linked to a CNN segment in which Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna slammed Kushner’s “ironic” use of a private messaging service. Trump “ran his whole presidential campaign accusing Hillary Clinton of having a private server…Here you have something that’s much worse,” Khanna said.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is now investigating Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, who’s also accused of using a private messaging service for White House duties.

A lawyer for Kushner and Trump in communications with the House Oversight Committee disputed that the messages violated records laws.