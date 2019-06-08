Hillary Clinton announced her brother Tony Rodham has died

caption Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, followed by her brother, Tony Rodham, stop at Casa Bella Italian Restaurant in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Friday evening April 22, 2016. source Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton announced on Twitter Saturday that her youngest brother has died.

Tony Rodham, 65, died the previous night, Clinton wrote, and leaves behind his wife and three children.

Clinton wrote that her brother was “kind,” “generous,” and that “when he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter.”

Hillary Clinton's youngest brother Tony Rodham died Friday night, the former Democratic presidential candidate said on Twitter Saturday.

“We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today,” Clinton tweeted. “When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter.”

We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2019

Rodham is survived by wife Megan Madden and his three children, Zach, Simon, and Fiona.

He was previously married to former Sen. Barbara Boxer’s daughter, Nicole Boxer, whom he married at the White House.

Rodham worked as a prison guard and private detective, according to the New York Times. After former President Bill Clinton took office, Rodham reportedly became a consultant.