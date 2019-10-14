Hillary Clinton blames racism for Meghan Markle’s ‘inexplicable’ treatment by the media

Hillary Clinton says the way Meghan Markle has been treated by the media is “inexplicable” and that racism is partly to blame.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the Mail on Sunday after it published a private letter that she sent to her father.

“Well, I think if the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody,” Clinton told The Sunday Times.

“It’s certainly part of it,” she added.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hillary Clinton says that racism is partly to blame for Meghan Markle‘s negative treatment by British tabloids.

The former First Lady spoke about the Duchess of Sussex during an interview with The Sunday Times.

When asked about the royal’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday – the newspaper that published a private letter Markle sent to her father – Clinton said that “the way she’s been treated is inexplicable.”

Read more: Meghan Markle may have leaked the contents of her own letter even before her dad gave it to the Mail on Sunday

caption Markle is suing the Mail on Sunday. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Harry announced his wife’s plan to sue the paper over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018 in a public statement made earlier this month.

“In addition to their unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you [the reader] by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year,” the duke said of the publication.

When asked why she too never sued any publications for character assassination, Clinton said: “Oh, but our laws are so different.

“But I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable.

“Well, I think if the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody,” she added. “It’s certainly part of it.”

Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, who was also being interviewed by The Sunday Times, added that there could be another reason for the backlash Markle receives.

“I also think it’s because she proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” she said.

“Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly.”

Clinton previously praised Markle for “representing the US in the UK” with the release of her clothing line.

“I’m so inspired by how Meghan Markle – aka one half of @sussexroyal-is representing the U.S. in the U.K. and on the world stage,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Meghan’s new project: Helping @SmartWorksCharity equip women who have been out of the workforce with the office essentials they need to feel confident in job interviews and beyond,” she added.

“The ability to earn their own paycheck is a key part of women’s economic, social, and cultural equality, and it can all start with some smart suits. ????????????????????.”

Read more:

Meghan Markle’s new lawsuit could change how the tabloids treat the royal family

All of the celebrities who are defending Meghan Markle’s battle against the Mail on Sunday

Jameela Jamil says she’s ‘mortified’ by the way people in the UK treat Meghan Markle, and she thinks it’d be different if she was white