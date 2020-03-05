‘He knows what needs to be done:’ Hillary Clinton effectively endorsed Joe Biden on Jimmy Fallon

caption Hillary Clinton appeared on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to discuss the results from Super Tuesday. source Screenshot/NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Hillary Clinton appeared on “Jimmy Fallon Tonight” on Wednesday night, where Fallon asked her about her take on the results from Super Tuesday.

Fallon made a pointed question about Joe Biden’s tremendous successes, Clinton sang Biden’s praises, describing him as a candidate that “has the experience” and “knows what needs to be done.”

Although Clinton had previously stated that she would not formally endorse any candidate in the 2020 primary, some believe her interview with the late-night host was effectively an endorsement for Joe Biden.

As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates race to clinch the party’s nominations, several key Democratic establishment endorsements have eluded hopefuls during this critical time in the primaries – including those of former president Barack Obama and the previous presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton.

Ahead of the Super Tuesday results, Hillary Clinton announced to several news outlets on March 3 that she would not be endorsing any candidates in the primaries and would simply support whoever wins the Democratic nomination.

However, after former vice president Joe Biden dominated Super Tuesday, the former Secretary of State appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and all but endorsed the candidate.

“He has the experience. He knows what needs to be done, he can repair the damage that he would be inheriting,” Clinton told Fallon on Wednesday night.

Clinton began the interview by explaining the significance of Super Tuesday, which she described as the first primary contest that captures the “real diversity of the country.”

“It’s the first time that the real diversity of our country is going to go out and vote and then that vote will have a big impact on the outcome, as we saw last night with Joe Biden,” Clinton explained to the late-night host.

When Fallon asked her to speak more on Biden’s performance, she sang his praises. Clinton described his successes as “very exciting,” claiming his energy and enthusiasm starting in South Carolina had a domino effect on the following contests.

“He had so much energy and what he had to say was, you know, really enthusiastic and positive and about what he was going to do and who he was, and the people of South Carolina, obviously, rewarded that. And then, that kind of set off this momentum. And it carried him,” she said of Biden.

On Super Tuesday alone, Biden snagged big wins in Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maine, and the delegate-rich state of Texas. On Super Tuesday alone, Biden garnered at least 408 delegates.

Fallon later asked Clinton why she believed people “connect” with the former Vice President, whose “bromance” with Obama is widely seen as aspirational (and heavily memed).

To that, Clinton characterized the presidential hopeful, who she has known for a “really long time,” as a “deeply decent person” who “doesn’t take cheap shots at people.” Clinton described Biden as a wholesome candidate with integrity that was “such the opposite of what we currently have in the White House” – something she claimed was top of mind for voters on Super Tuesday.

“I really think a lot of people had a chance to think about it as this contest got going and decided, ‘Boy, the most important thing is we retire the incumbent.’ That’s more important than anything else,” Clinton told Fallon.

The former secretary of state went on to give what appeared to be a sparkling endorsement, claiming Biden had what it took to be successful in the White House.

“He has the experience. He knows what needs to be done, he can repair the damage that he would be inheriting, so I think that is what was going on in people’s minds,” Clinton claimed.

With Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination, representing the moderate and progressive splits in the party respectively, it would come as no surprise if Clinton threw her support behind Biden.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Clinton took aim at Sanders, calling him a “career politician” that “nobody likes.”

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

However, Clinton later reversed her attacks against Sanders, claiming that she would “do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

Now that Sen. Elizabeth Warren appears to be dropping out of the presidential race, many Democratic voters will be watching who she throws her support behind for the party’s nomination.