Hillary Clinton shot down lesbian rumors, saying she’s ‘never been tempted’

Hillary Clinton told Howard Stern that she is not a lesbian, despite decade-long rumors, during an appearance on his radio show on Wednesday.

She said that “contrary to what you may hear,” she likes men and has “never even been tempted” to have a lesbian affair.

Stern’s colleague Robin Quivers told Clinton that women who have “strong relationships” with other women can “cause suspicion,” which Clinton agreed with.

Rumors that Clinton is a lesbian have been circulating in tabloids for decades, but the former presidential candidate said she has always been interested in men.

“Contrary to what you may hear, I actually like men,” she told Stern, adding that her last boyfriend before former President Bill Clinton was “really handsome” and looked like a “Greek god.”

“Shock jock” Stern asked Clinton: “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair?”

Clinton, who was on the show to promote “The Book of Gutsy Women,” a book she wrote with her daughter, Chelsea, responded: “Never, never never! Never even been tempted, thank you very much.”

“Unbelievable,” Stern said.

Stern’s colleague Robin Quivers then jumped in, saying women who have “strong relationships” with other women can “cause suspicion.”

“Everything we do can cause suspicion, apparently,” Clinton said.

After the interview, Trish Bendix, an entertainment and LGBTQ reporter, told NBC News that she was “disappointed” by Clinton’s comments.

“It’s so frustrating when public figures like Hillary feel the need to dispel lesbian rumors in a way that equates lesbianism or queerness with salaciousness, and that’s ultimately what I dislike about the way she phrased it. Specifically the word ‘tempted,'” Bendix told NBC News. “I think there’s a way to refute untrue ideas about one’s own identity without saying something damaging to others.”

Elsewhere in Clinton’s interview, she told Stern that she was “disappointed” at how long it took Sen. Bernie Sanders to endorse her in the 2016 presidential campaign.

I hope he doesn’t do it again to whoever gets the nomination,” she said. “Once is enough. We have to join forces.”