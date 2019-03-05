Hillary Clinton says she’s ‘not running’ for president in 2020 — but she’s ‘not going anywhere’

caption Hillary Clinton. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, said she is not running for president in the 2020 election.

Clinton said she was still “going to keep speaking out,” despite not running in the election.

Secretary Clinton previously met with Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep working, and speaking, and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton said in an interview with News 12, last week in New York.

“I want to be sure that people understand: I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said to News 12 reporter Tara Rosenblum. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

caption Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

So far, five women who are Democratic lawmakers have decided to run or have shown interest in the presidency, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kamala Harris of California, along with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Clinton scheduled meetings with presidential hopefuls, according to an Axios report earlier in January. She reportedly met with Harris, Warren, and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, in addition to Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (who announced he was not running).

Despite winning the popular vote in the 2016 presidential race, Clinton – the first woman to receive a major political party’s nomination – lost to then-candidate Donald Trump. Her campaign dealt with scandals stemming from her use of a personal email server while secretary of state and the hacking of a campaign official and the DNC, in addition to attacks from Trump.

In October 2018, Philippe Reines, Clinton’s former senior adviser and deputy secretary of state for strategic communications, told Politico that Clinton shouldn’t be counted out of 2020 just because she lost in 2016. However, earlier this year, former 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta signaled she would not run.

Clinton, 71, served as a senator for New York, secretary of state, and first lady during President Bill Clinton’s two terms in office from 1993 to 2001.