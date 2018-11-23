Hillary Clinton calls for immigration reform on ‘both sides of the Atlantic’ after she’s slammed for blaming migration for the rise of populism in Europe

caption Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday responded to criticism over recent comments she made on migration in Europe. source Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

On Friday, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responded to backlash over her controversial call for European leaders to curb migration in order to thwart the rising tide of populism.

Clinton called for immigration reform on “both sides of the Atlantic.”

In an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, Clinton suggested European leaders should refuse to offer “refuge and support” to migrants if they hope to stop right-wing populists from continuing to gain influence.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday responded to backlash over her controversial call for European leaders to curb migration in order to thwart the rising tide of right-wing populism.

In a series of tweets, Clinton called for immigration reform on “both sides of the Atlantic.”

Clinton, who was the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, said, “I have always been and remain a staunch advocate of comprehensive immigration reform that’s true to our values and treats every person with dignity, provides a pathway to full and equal citizenship and brings millions of hardworking people into the formal economy, fixes the family visa backlog, upholds the rule of law, and protects our borders and national security.”

She went on to accuse the Republican party of using immigration to “divide” the country, and said President Donald Trump has “made it worse” with “cruel abuses at the border,” such as his widely decried family separation policy.

Clinton also condemned European leaders like Hungarian President Viktor Orban for exploiting the “challenge” of migration by stoking “fear and resentment.”

She said that both Europe and the US need reform that does not involve “open borders” but “immigration laws enforced with fairness and respect for human rights.”

“Democracy hangs in the balance on both sides of Atlantic and we need to save it. Can’t just keep doing the same things,” Clinton added.

“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton said.

Clinton faced significant criticism over these remarks, particularly on social media, including from some of her staunchest supporters.

Peter Daou, a former adviser to Clinton, tweeted, “Why is #HillaryClinton playing into the hands of right-wing haters? The problem isn’t the migrants, it’s the xenophobes. I try to avoid politics on #Thanksgiving but this is just wrong.”

Similarly, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a liberal Washington State lawmaker, tweeted, “Deeply misguided and unfortunate comment from someone who must know better.”