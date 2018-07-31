Hilton Hotels in Malaysia Announce New Meetings Package: Where Meetings are All About Success

Added benefits for meetings held at any one of Hilton Malaysia Hotels

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – JULY, 31, 2018 – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) hotels in Malaysia have launched a new meetings package for hotel guests and meeting planners. Aptly named “Next Stop: Success”, the package aims to meet the multiple needs of meeting and event organizers so businesses can focus on what really matters to achieve successful outcomes from their meetings.









“At Hilton, we’re passionate about getting things right, and we’ve had years of experience in perfecting every detail. Our diverse national footprint enables us to offer meetings and events planners outstanding advantages and benefits when they host meetings at any of our conference facilities in Malaysia. A quick conversation with our experienced meetings team can provide them comprehensive access to state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional guest amenities, premium service by experienced and professional staff, and spacious function rooms; all of which takes the guesswork out of event planning,” said Jamie Mead, regional general manager, Malaysia, Hilton.

Hilton’s wide-range of hotels across major cities in Malaysia offer comprehensive and sophisticated conference and meeting venues. The “Next Stop: Success” package comprises the following benefits from now until September 30, 2018 for events taking place from now till December 31, 2018:

6% off the master bill

One complimentary room for every 25 master billed room per night

One complimentary upgrade to the next category for every 25 master billed room per night

2000 bonus points per event and Double Points (2 Points per $1 USD spent) on all meetings and events within the Hilton Portfolio

As a brand that aspires and stays true to fulfilling its mission of being the world’s most hospitable company to every guest, every time, Hilton has worked extensively with many meetings and events planners. Out of those experiences, come solutions that ensure meetings and events are more productive, meaningful and seamless.

Hilton operates eight properties in Malaysia across two brands: Hilton Hotels & Resorts which include Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kota Kinabalu and Hilton Kuching and DoubleTree Hotels & Resorts comprising DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru and two brand new DoubleTree properties in Melaka; DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka and Penang; DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang.

All eight hotels are also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

For more information call +603-7624 9119 or +603-2264 2935 or email KULHI_Hilton_NSO@hilton.com

