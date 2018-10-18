Hindu hardliners defy court order to stop women entering temple

Conservative Hindu groups prevented women from entering an Indian hill temple in defiance of India’s top court. Reuters

Conservative Hindu groups prevented women from entering an Indian hill temple on Wednesday (Oct 17), in defiance of India’s top court which says a centuries-long ban at the holy site is illegal.

Kerala’s industry minister E.P. Jayarajan told reporters that 10 journalists, five devotees and 15 police officers were attacked by protesters and 10 buses were damaged. Police have registered cases against more than 50 people, local media reported.

For centuries, the Sabarimala temple in Kerala state has banned women or girls older than 10, but that was judged illegal by India’s Supreme Court which ruled last month that it infringed the right to worship.

Kerala’s Communist government pledged to uphold the ruling and deployed some 500 police, including 100 women officers, to the site.

“Nobody will be allowed to prevent anybody. We will do everything possible to implement the law of the land,” said Inspector General of Police Manoj Abraham. “None will be allowed to take law into their hands.”

But while thousands of bare-chested men entered the temple with offerings of tumeric and incense when it opened at 5pm for the first time since the court decision, there were no signs of any women going in.

Footage from CNN NEWS 18 showed police chasing protesters through dense forest near Nilakkal, the main entry point to the temple, which is about 18km further away. The protesters had been throwing stones, the channel reported.

P.K. Sanjeev, Dharma Sena, one of the main groups organizing the protests, said they were happy women had been prevented from entering.

“We will not be deterred by the police high-handedness and will continue with the protests,” he told Reuters.