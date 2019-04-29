A hiring company posted a job looking for ‘preferably Caucasian’ candidates. It now says it fired the employees responsible.

caption The job listing asked for “preferably Caucasian” candidates. source Helena McCabe/Twitter

The staffing firm Cynet Systems apologized for a job listing for “preferably Caucasian” candidates for an IT job.

The company said it fired the employees responsible for the posting.

“Cynet apologizes for the anger & frustration caused by the offensive job post,” the company wrote. “It does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality.”

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

A staffing firm said it fired the employees who were responsible for a racist job listing that asked for “preferably Caucasian” candidates.

The firm, Cynet Systems, helps companies find employees by creating job listings and finding candidates for different positions. In a LinkedIn post Sunday night, it said the listing – which was for an information and technology services job in Tampa, Florida at a pharmaceutical company – did not represent the company’s values.

“Cynet apologizes for the anger & frustration caused by the offensive job post,” the company wrote. “It does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality. The individuals involved have been terminated. We will take this as a learning experience & will continue to serve our diverse community.”

Read more: Ancestry.com apologized for a commercial featuring what appears to be an enslaved black woman running away with a white man

On Friday, Twitter user Elizabeth Wimberly first tweeted about the listing, trying to bring it to the attention of LinkedIn and media organizations. It also drew the attention of programmer Helena McCabe, which brought it more widespread attention.

Can you please look into this? This is an actual job listing placed by Anne Lee, a recruiter at Cynet. https://t.co/9a9tJzsKjZ pic.twitter.com/pcGneKIOai — Elizabeth Wimberley (@EbethWimberley) April 27, 2019

Seriously, what's with this? What kind of company writes "Preferably Caucasian" on a job listing? pic.twitter.com/BRugAy9MqU — Helena McCabe (@misshelenasue) April 27, 2019

LinkedIn said it was “looking into” the listing.

Hi Hester- Thanks for bringing this to our attention! Our team is looking into this job posting to help get this issue resolved. In the future if you run across any inappropriate job postings, please report them to our team. Here's how: https://t.co/zyXfIBzabG Thanks again! -RW — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) April 27, 2019

It’s not clear how the listing was posted in the first place. A representative for Cynet Systems didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

The company’s website, however, highlights its “Supplier Diversity Program,” which helps minority-owned businesses find employees.