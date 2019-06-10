Insider Inc. is hiring an Email Marketing Manager to join our Subscriptions team

source Eric Audras/Getty Images

As Email Marketing Manager, you will successfully create, test and execute email marketing campaigns to acquire new and retain existing subscribers to our two core subscription products: Business Insider Intelligence and Business Insider Prime.

Business Insider Intelligence is Business Insider’s cutting-edge research service, delivering real-time insights on emerging trends, technologies, and transformations in the digital arena. Business Insider Prime is our premium subscription service, providing access to exclusive reporting from inside the companies and topics which matter the most to Business Insider’s audience.

Responsibilities:

Develop acquisition-focused email campaigns to drive new customer growth and revenue.

Build and execute test plans for key email components (subject lines, optimal send timing, creative, segmentation, frequency, etc.)

Enhance personalization strategy, including the growth of automated programs, through testing, results, analysis, and partnership with cross-functional teams.

Optimize email campaigns to meet engagement, lead generation, and conversion goals.

Stay up to date on the newest digital trends, tools, and tactics to help position Insider Inc. email marketing leader.

You are…

An email service provider platform expert with a wealth of experience building campaigns. Sailthru experience a major plus.

Dedicated to quality assurance and ensuring campaigns and deliverables go out correctly.

Curious about what compels people to take action and have the technical and data chops to assist in testing theories, building marketing strategy, and driving campaign results.

Eager to experiment with the email platform and other tools at your disposal to constantly improve processes.

Other skills required for the job:

2+ years in email marketing with hands-on experience creating campaigns within email marketing platforms.

Ability to closely manage timelines on concurrent campaigns supporting diverse business goals.

Technical skills in HTML, email, CRM platforms, etc.

Understanding of digital analytics tools such as Google Analytics and Data Studio and their application to marketing campaigns.

If this sounds like a great job for you, please apply online and include a cover letter highlighting why you’d be a good fit for the role.