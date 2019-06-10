Insider Inc. is hiring a VP, Enterprise Account Management to join our Subscriptions team

As VP of Enterprise Account Management, you will lead B2B subscriptions enterprise account management. You will be responsible for managing the Account Management team as well as the cultivation of strong client relationships, increasing renewal rates and elevating revenue for Insider Inc.’s two core subscription products; Business Insider Intelligence and Business Insider Prime.

Business Insider Intelligence is Business Insider’s cutting-edge research service, delivering real-time insights on emerging trends, technologies, and transformations in the digital arena. Business Insider Prime is our premium subscription service, providing access to exclusive reporting from inside the companies and topics which matter the most to Business Insider’s audience.

We’re looking for someone with a proven ability to think strategically, communicate value, think on their feet, and navigate difficult conversations with creativity and confidence.

Responsibilities:

Manage and build out a team of high performance-driven account managers. You will coach our existing team, be POC for escalations, and onboard incoming team members.

You will coach our existing team, be POC for escalations, and onboard incoming team members. Identify opportunities and create strategies for onboarding efficiency, account development and increased revenue within our client base. You will create effective strategies and processes to ensure our clients are getting the most out of their subscriptions, see the value of our products and want more.

You will create effective strategies and processes to ensure our clients are getting the most out of their subscriptions, see the value of our products and want more. Renew your own book of business – develop custom proposals, handle negotiations, and push deals through the procurement process. You will grow and upsell your own accounts by identifying and pursuing expansion opportunities such as adding seats, additional departments or upgrading their enterprise access.

You will grow and upsell your own accounts by identifying and pursuing expansion opportunities such as adding seats, additional departments or upgrading their enterprise access. Track user activity and develop campaigns to drive client engagement. Ensure subscribers are finding deep value in the service by systematically tracking activity and managing targeted campaigns to drive engagement.

Ensure subscribers are finding deep value in the service by systematically tracking activity and managing targeted campaigns to drive engagement. Work closely with other Insider Inc. departments to ensure client experience is seamless, feedback is communicated right away and issues are resolved quickly. You will be the mouthpiece for our clients and will ultimately continue to improve our product.

You are…

A strategic problem solver and negotiator who understands clients’ needs and always figures out a way to make it work. You think creatively to relieve pain points and circumvent obstacles to hit goals.

who understands clients’ needs and always figures out a way to make it work. You think creatively to relieve pain points and circumvent obstacles to hit goals. A results driven leader and a tenacious go-getter who’s excited by new challenges and stays positive in the face of adversity – and knows how to translate this motivation to your team. You expect yourself to hit – if not exceed – your goals and know how to make it happen.

who’s excited by new challenges and stays positive in the face of adversity – and knows how to translate this motivation to your team. You expect yourself to hit – if not exceed – your goals and know how to make it happen. A self-starter who takes charge and finds process in ambiguity. You’re always looking for ways to optimize and can embrace Business Insider’s mission: get better every day.

who takes charge and finds process in ambiguity. You’re always looking for ways to optimize and can embrace Business Insider’s mission: get better every day. An expert multitasker who can quickly triage competing priorities and is comfortable balancing long-term goals with short term demands.

who can quickly triage competing priorities and is comfortable balancing long-term goals with short term demands. A confident communicator who understands how to effectively tailor messaging and articulate value, be it in person, on the phone, or over email. You have an affinity for navigating difficult conversations and can hold your ground in negotiations.

Requirements

7+ years of account management experience in relevant field with a history of exceeding quota

Experience managing a client/customer success team for enterprise renewals

New business / cross-selling / upselling experience

If this sounds like a great job for you, please apply online and include a cover letter highlighting why you’d be a good fit for the role.