20 sweet his-and-hers gifts for couples celebrating happy milestones

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Uncommon Goods

Whether they’re just engaged, married or have been in a relationship for years, his-and-hers gifts are a great choice for some couples for a variety of different occasions – think holidays, engagement parties, even a housewarmings. Of course, you could get them two gifts, totally unrelated to one another, but his-and-hers gifts are a thoughtful way to show you recognize and value their special bond.

We looked high and low for clever his-and-hers gifts, and rounded up 20 of our favorites. We covered everything from classy dinnerware that’s a more subtle take on the motif to sentimental home decor. Some of these can even be customized as his-and-his or hers-and-hers gifts.

Keep reading for 20 sweet, thoughtful his-and-hers gifts for couples:

A set of cute campfire mugs for their cozy mornings inside or out

source Etsy

A decanter set for sharing all of their favorite drinks

source Etsy

A dainty set of champagne flutes for the married couple

source Nordstrom

A hook that acknowledges the most important thing in their life — besides each other

source Etsy

A set of playful mugs that add some charm to their cabinets

source Uncommon Goods

Matching passport covers and luggage tags for two who love to travel

source Etsy

A set of sweet pillowcases that complete each other

source Etsy

A set of cozy felt slippers they’ll both love lounging in

source Etsy

A cute piece of decor that takes into account both of their favorite drinks

source Etsy

A ceramic dish that has just enough space for both of their trinkets

source Amazon

A simple yin yang bracelet set to remind them how well they balance each other out

source Etsy

Minimalist T-shirts that look great when worn together or alone

source Etsy

A charging dock that keeps all of their electronics organized

source Etsy

Plush, matching bathrobes that are monogrammed to avoid any confusion

source Etsy

Simple hand towels that give each of them a towel to call their own

source Etsy

A couple of stamped spoons to make their morning coffee sweeter

source Etsy

Personalized towels that make great gifts for their honeymoon, or any vacation

source Etsy

A pajama set for the couple that balances each other out

source Etsy

Cute sleep masks to ensure they both get a great night’s rest

source Etsy

Customized aprons for the couple that loves to cook