20 sweet his-and-hers gifts for couples celebrating happy milestones

Whether they’re just engaged, married or have been in a relationship for years, his-and-hers gifts are a great choice for some couples for a variety of different occasions – think holidays, engagement parties, even a housewarmings. Of course, you could get them two gifts, totally unrelated to one another, but his-and-hers gifts are a thoughtful way to show you recognize and value their special bond.

We looked high and low for clever his-and-hers gifts, and rounded up 20 of our favorites. We covered everything from classy dinnerware that’s a more subtle take on the motif to sentimental home decor. Some of these can even be customized as his-and-his or hers-and-hers gifts.

Keep reading for 20 sweet, thoughtful his-and-hers gifts for couples:

A set of cute campfire mugs for their cozy mornings inside or out

Etsy

Palms and Paper “Mr. & Mrs.” Campfire Mugs, available at Etsy, $28

A decanter set for sharing all of their favorite drinks

Etsy

Yours, Mine, and Ours Engraved Decanter, available at Uncommon Goods, $65

A dainty set of champagne flutes for the married couple

Nordstrom

Kate Spade ‘Darling Point’ Champagne Flutes, available at Nordstrom, $65

A hook that acknowledges the most important thing in their life — besides each other

Etsy

Madaus Custom Crafts Leash and Key Hanger, available at Etsy, $14.99

A set of playful mugs that add some charm to their cabinets

Uncommon Goods

Open-Minded Couple Mugs, available at Uncommon Goods, $48

Matching passport covers and luggage tags for two who love to travel

Etsy

A Bride and Groom Shop Personalized Passport Covers, available at Etsy, $75

A set of sweet pillowcases that complete each other

Etsy

BoldLoft Couples “Say I Love You” Pillowcases, available at Etsy, from $29.99

A set of cozy felt slippers they’ll both love lounging in

Etsy

Felting Home Handmade Felted Slippers, available at Etsy, $100

A cute piece of decor that takes into account both of their favorite drinks

Etsy

Teals Prairie Beer Cap and Wine Cork Shadow Box, available at Etsy, $49.99

A ceramic dish that has just enough space for both of their trinkets

Amazon

Creative Co-Op Ceramic Dish, available at Amazon, $7.27

A simple yin yang bracelet set to remind them how well they balance each other out

Etsy

Tina Co Jewelry Yin Yang Bracelet, available at Etsy, $17.99

Minimalist T-shirts that look great when worn together or alone

Etsy

Boots Tees “His and Hers” Shirts, available at Etsy, from $39.95

A charging dock that keeps all of their electronics organized

Etsy

Left Coast Original His and Hers Charging Dock, available at Etsy, $47

Plush, matching bathrobes that are monogrammed to avoid any confusion

Etsy

Luxor Linens Monogrammed Terry Robes, available at Etsy, from $79.95

Simple hand towels that give each of them a towel to call their own

Etsy

Luxor Linens His and Hers Hand Towels, available at Etsy, $29.99

A couple of stamped spoons to make their morning coffee sweeter

Etsy

Milk and Honey Luxuries Stamped Coffee Spoons, available at Etsy, $28

Personalized towels that make great gifts for their honeymoon, or any vacation

Etsy

With Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Beach Towels, available at Etsy, $54.03

A pajama set for the couple that balances each other out

Etsy

Footsteps Clothing Yin and Yang Matching Pajamas, available at Etsy, $48 each

Cute sleep masks to ensure they both get a great night’s rest

Etsy

Goia Boutique His Hers Sleep Mask, available at Etsy, from $15.95 each

Customized aprons for the couple that loves to cook

Etsy

Glitter Get Up “I Love Cooking For” Apron, available at Etsy, $22 each