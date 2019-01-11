20 sweet his-and-hers gifts for couples celebrating happy milestones

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Uncommon Goods
Whether they’re just engaged, married or have been in a relationship for years, his-and-hers gifts are a great choice for some couples for a variety of different occasions – think holidays, engagement parties, even a housewarmings. Of course, you could get them two gifts, totally unrelated to one another, but his-and-hers gifts are a thoughtful way to show you recognize and value their special bond.
We looked high and low for clever his-and-hers gifts, and rounded up 20 of our favorites. We covered everything from classy dinnerware that’s a more subtle take on the motif to sentimental home decor. Some of these can even be customized as his-and-his or hers-and-hers gifts.
Keep reading for 20 sweet, thoughtful his-and-hers gifts for couples:
A set of cute campfire mugs for their cozy mornings inside or out
- source
- Etsy
Palms and Paper “Mr. & Mrs.” Campfire Mugs, available at Etsy, $28
A decanter set for sharing all of their favorite drinks
- source
- Etsy
Yours, Mine, and Ours Engraved Decanter, available at Uncommon Goods, $65
A dainty set of champagne flutes for the married couple
- source
- Nordstrom
Kate Spade ‘Darling Point’ Champagne Flutes, available at Nordstrom, $65
A hook that acknowledges the most important thing in their life — besides each other
- source
- Etsy
Madaus Custom Crafts Leash and Key Hanger, available at Etsy, $14.99
A set of playful mugs that add some charm to their cabinets
- source
- Uncommon Goods
Open-Minded Couple Mugs, available at Uncommon Goods, $48
Matching passport covers and luggage tags for two who love to travel
- source
- Etsy
A Bride and Groom Shop Personalized Passport Covers, available at Etsy, $75
A set of sweet pillowcases that complete each other
- source
- Etsy
BoldLoft Couples “Say I Love You” Pillowcases, available at Etsy, from $29.99
A set of cozy felt slippers they’ll both love lounging in
- source
- Etsy
Felting Home Handmade Felted Slippers, available at Etsy, $100
A cute piece of decor that takes into account both of their favorite drinks
- source
- Etsy
Teals Prairie Beer Cap and Wine Cork Shadow Box, available at Etsy, $49.99
A ceramic dish that has just enough space for both of their trinkets
- source
- Amazon
Creative Co-Op Ceramic Dish, available at Amazon, $7.27
A simple yin yang bracelet set to remind them how well they balance each other out
- source
- Etsy
Tina Co Jewelry Yin Yang Bracelet, available at Etsy, $17.99
Minimalist T-shirts that look great when worn together or alone
- source
- Etsy
Boots Tees “His and Hers” Shirts, available at Etsy, from $39.95
A charging dock that keeps all of their electronics organized
- source
- Etsy
Left Coast Original His and Hers Charging Dock, available at Etsy, $47
Plush, matching bathrobes that are monogrammed to avoid any confusion
- source
- Etsy
Luxor Linens Monogrammed Terry Robes, available at Etsy, from $79.95
Simple hand towels that give each of them a towel to call their own
- source
- Etsy
Luxor Linens His and Hers Hand Towels, available at Etsy, $29.99
A couple of stamped spoons to make their morning coffee sweeter
- source
- Etsy
Milk and Honey Luxuries Stamped Coffee Spoons, available at Etsy, $28
Personalized towels that make great gifts for their honeymoon, or any vacation
- source
- Etsy
With Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Beach Towels, available at Etsy, $54.03
A pajama set for the couple that balances each other out
- source
- Etsy
Footsteps Clothing Yin and Yang Matching Pajamas, available at Etsy, $48 each
Cute sleep masks to ensure they both get a great night’s rest
- source
- Etsy
Goia Boutique His Hers Sleep Mask, available at Etsy, from $15.95 each
Customized aprons for the couple that loves to cook
- source
- Etsy