HBO’s next major fantasy series after ‘Game of Thrones’ is a star-studded drama called ‘His Dark Materials.’ Watch the new teaser here.

- HBO’s next major fantasy series after “Game of Thrones” will be “His Dark Materials,” a show based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy of the same name.
- The first season stars Dafne Keene (“Logan”), James McAvoy (“Split,” “X-Men: First Class”), Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of “Hamilton” and costar of “Marry Poppins Returns”).
- Two former “Game of Thrones” actors, James Cosmo (who played Jeor Mormont) and Lucian Msamati (Salladhor Saan) are also on “His Dark Materials.”
- There’s no official premiere date yet, but the teaser says season one is “coming soon.”
- Watch the new trailer below.
