HBO’s next major fantasy series after ‘Game of Thrones’ is a star-studded drama called ‘His Dark Materials.’ Watch the new teaser here.

Kim Renfro
Dafne Keene stars as Lyra on HBO's new series

Dafne Keene stars as Lyra on HBO’s new series “His Dark Materials.”
HBO

  • HBO’s next major fantasy series after “Game of Thrones” will be “His Dark Materials,” a show based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy of the same name.
  • The first season stars Dafne Keene (“Logan”), James McAvoy (“Split,” “X-Men: First Class”), Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of “Hamilton” and costar of “Marry Poppins Returns”).
  • Two former “Game of Thrones” actors, James Cosmo (who played Jeor Mormont) and Lucian Msamati (Salladhor Saan) are also on “His Dark Materials.”
  • There’s no official premiere date yet, but the teaser says season one is “coming soon.”
  • Watch the new trailer below.
