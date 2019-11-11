How the daemons on ‘His Dark Materials’ were brought to life on set with puppets

- source
- On the new BBC and HBO series “His Dark Materials,” people in the fantasy world each have a “daemon,” which is their soul physically manifested in animal form.
- A new video from BBC shows how elaborate puppets were created so that the actors could film their scenes with a version of the daemon on set.
- Then the daemon-puppets were replaced with CGI for the final aired version of scenes.
- “They have to be CGI,” the show’s executive producer Jane Tranter said. “I mean that was really clear. Full-on, furry critters – CGI, photo-real.”
- This was key because the daemons need to be expressive and talk, so puppets or real creatures wouldn’t have had the same effect.
- “His Dark Materials” airs Sundays on BBC at 8 p.m. for UK viewers, and on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO in the US.
- Watch the full video below to see how the daemons were brought to life.
