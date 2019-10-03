Watch the first full trailer for HBO’s coming series ‘His Dark Materials,’ the network’s next major fantasy show following ‘Game of Thrones’

Kim Renfro
Lyra and her daemon Pantalaimon, along with the evil golden monkey, in the “His Dark Materials” trailer from HBO.
HBO

  • HBO’s next major fantasy series after “Game of Thrones” will be “His Dark Materials,” a show based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy of the same name.
  • A new official trailer shows the series’ protagonist, Lyra, and her daemon (a physical embodiment of a person’s spirit) in the fight between two powerful factions in a fantastical alternate-universe setting.
  • The first season will closely follow the first book in Pullman’s trilogy, “The Golden Compass.”
  • “His Dark Materials” stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.
  • Season one of “His Dark Materials” premieres on November 4 on HBO.
  • Watch the new trailer below.
